The Charlotte Show

The Charlotte Show New Series: Charlotte Crosby Looks Back At Her Most Iconic Fashion Choices Over The Years – Exclusive

Don't miss brand new The Charlotte Show starting on Wednesday 30th January @ 9pm - only on MTV!

Jazz Chrystie
Friday, January 25, 2019 - 15:09

Oi Oi! Our favourite Geordie lass has turned heads over the years with some reet canny fashion choices.  

So what better way to celebrate the return of The Charlotte Show (starts Wednesday 30th January at 9pm only on MTV) by throwing it all the way back and getting our Char to unzip her thoughts on her most memorable outfits throughout the years. HOWAY! 

WATCH CHARLOTTE CROSBY LOOK BACK AT HER FASHION CHOICES BELOW:

MTV caught up with the Northern lass for an EXCLUSIVE chat about all things fashuuuuuun as the Geordie gal ad-dress-ed some controversial clothing moments... 

The Beetroot

Looking back to 2011 when Charlotte first hit our screens in series 1 of Geordie Shore (8 years ago WTF??!!), the lass wasn't impressed with her fashion choices: “It was a little bit Amy Winehouse." 

The 28-year-old added: "I didn’t have any eyebrows, I didn’t have any lips, I don’t think it really looks like I’ve got any eyes there either. My whole face has kind of been swallowed by my big chubby cheeks. I just don’t really like the way I look there, I look a little bit like a beetroot.” 

The Casual Forehead

The Geordie lass wasn't too fussed with this casj 'n’ comfy combo, saying: “This one I don’t really have a problem with. That is just standard casual wear - pair of joggers and a hoodie," before revealing: "I still wear that to this day.”

Mint Red Dress

This glamourous look got the seal of approval with Charlotte claiming: “I’ve got a full face of makeup on and me eyebrows have been drawn in and me lips have probably been drawn in,' before adding: "I’ve got a nice little red dress on, this one is a pass.”

The Head Turner

Our lass looked well sophisticated in this head turning ensemble on the MTV EMA red carpet. The ex-Geordie Shore star admitted her fashion sense at the time was on point, but her hair... well that was another story. 

"A skimpy black dress with a high split, you can’t go wrong, I am starting to think that me fashion sense wasn’t really that bad, it was just what I always did with me hair.”

The Big Brother Kilt

Charlotte’s legendary time in the Big Brother house got off to a crackin’ start. Remember that kilt? The lass opened up about her pua mental outfit, saying: "I was so self-conscious in the way I looked I just stopped caring, and just tried to hide me figure because I wasn’t happy at that time.” 

The Curly Christmas 

We absolutely adored Char's Crimbo clobber and the Northern lass agreed, saying: “This one is nice, it’s around Christmas time, I’ve got a little black skirt on, Christmas jumper, some over the knee boots. Fashion wise I’m good, I’m winning. Hair is a little too curly, but at least it’s not massive.”

The Mitch Stage

Charlotte got cringed AF after seeing this particular outfit. "What on earth was I thinking?" she said, adding: "I just can’t... I’ve got no words for that it’s a bad stage of my life, I think that was the Mitch stage again.”

A Little Effort

Talking more about her time with ex boyf Mitch Jenkins revealed her thoughts on this canny green number: “This one isn’t so bad. This was also the Mitch stage, but I think I was maybe on the weight loss journey and I was starting to get myself back into making an effort.” 

Classy, Beaded, Navy

This classy get up was a show stopper and our Char couldn’t help but agree as she said: “this is a good one, gorgeous little classy dress, beaded, navy, nothing too revealing, nice up do with the hair, I think I was about 8 stone 10 there. I can’t even like imagine being that weight again.”     

A Big Fan Of Fashion

We love this glamourous dress! However Charlotte wasn't a fan, saying: “This was the red-carpet appearance but I had the brown hair and, don’t think this dress was right for my humongous t*ts, so I’m gonna give this a no.”  

Trendy Wendy

This super stylish look is totes one of our favs and Char seemed to agree, saying: “This is trendy, trendy Wendy.” 

Boho Chic, Tan On Fleek

Char totally killed this crackin’ outfit! The Geordie lass also loved this look too, saying: “This is very cool, I’m giving it some boho chic, I’ve got a little pair of sunglasses on. My tan is on fleek, this is a winner.” 

Don't miss brand new The Charlotte Show starting on Wednesday 30th January @ 9pm - only on MTV!

Catch up with our lass Charlotte in this EXCLUSIVE look at the first episode of The Charlotte Show:

Check out even more Charlotte in this exclusive online vids featuring your fav Geordie lass:

Latest News

The Charlotte Show New Series: Charlotte Crosby Looks Back At Her Most Iconic Fashion Choices Over The Years – Exclusive
Vicky Pattison is your hungover mood.
Vicky Pattison Is Here To Give You The Hangover Advice You Need
New Music Round-up: Dua Lipa, Troye Sivan, Julia Michaels And More
Vicky Pattison’s Fans Are Obsessing Over Her Friendship With Towie’s Pete Wicks.
Vicky Pattison’s Fans Are Obsessing Over Her Friendship With Towie’s Pete Wicks
Sofia Richie And Scott Disick Would ‘Rather Have A Baby Than An Engagement’
Charlotte Crosby addresses pregnancy rumours.
Charlotte Crosby Addresses Pregnancy Rumours And Drops A Baby Bombshell
12 Celebrity Glow-Ups To Remind You That You’re Just Poor.
11 Celeb Glow Ups To Remind You That Maybe You’re Just Poor
What a healthy relationship looks like.
What A Healthy Relationship Looks Like
Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Apparently Planning A Tropical Beach Wedding
4 of The UK’s Biggest Artists Are Going To Be Performing Together At The BRITs 2019
Charlotte Crosby goes on a rant on Instagram.
Charlotte Crosby Denies Claims She Didn't Take Part In Coach Trip And Reveals The Scene They Didn't Show
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie at the National Television Awards.
Charlotte Crosby 'Disgusted' In Grown Men Who Slated Her Appearance: 'You Should Be Ashamed Of Yourselves'
Pokemon Go
5 Reasons Video Games Are Good For Your Health, According To Science
Life Is Strange
HELLA YES! You Can Play Life is Strange 2 Episode 2 Right Now
Ariana Grande Has Dropped The Cover Art For ‘thank u, next’ And We’re In Love
Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson defends dermal piercings
Marnie Simpson Is Fuming On 'Rant' About Her Private Part Piercings And Lip Filler Removal
MTV Push Live At Tape London - Glowie
Watch Glowie Perform Her Body Posi Bop ‘Body’ AT MTV PUSH Live At Tape London
MTV PUSH Live at Tape London - Jade Bird
Watch Jade Bird Perform Her Blazing Tune ‘Love Has All Been Done Before’ At MTV PUSH Live At Tape London
MTV PUSH Live at Tape London - Sam Fender
Watch Sam Fender’s Hauntingly Beautiful MTV PUSH Live Performance Of ‘Dead Boys’
Bella Hadid’s Mum Denies Claims The Model Has Ever Used Botox And Fillers

More From The Charlotte Show

The Charlotte Show
The Charlotte Show 201 | Charlotte Has A Reet Good Time At Josh's Sister Michaela’s Baby Shower
The Charlotte Show
The Charlotte Show 201 | Oh Sh*t! Charlotte And Josh Kick Off During Their Baby Shower Shopping Spree
The Charlotte Show
The Charlotte Show 201 | Charlotte Gets Lovesick Over Her Reli Reunion With Josh
The Charlotte Show New Series: Charlotte Crosby Looks Back At Her Most Iconic Fashion Choices Over The Years – Exclusive
TV Shows
The Charlotte Show S2 First Look: Charlotte Crosby Feels Sick Before She Drops A Reet Serious Question On Boyf Josh Ritchie - Exclusive
Charlotte Crosby poses on boxing day
TV Shows
Charlotte Crosby Offers Some Reet Lucky Fans The Chance To Attend Her House Party - Exclusive
The Charlotte Show
The Charlotte Show 2 | Exclusive First Look At Episode #1
The Charlotte Show
The Charlotte Show 2 | Exclusive Videos
The Charlotte Show
The Charlotte Show 2 | Official Promo
Charlotte Crosby Stalks Boyf Josh Ritchie’s Insta And Isn't Happy With 'Naked' Pics – Exclusive
Geordie Shore&#039;s Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie
Charlotte Crosby's Latest Post About Josh Ritchie Will Probably Make You Cry
TV Shows
The Charlotte Show New Series: Charlotte Crosby Teases Drama, Romance And 'Mind-Blowing' Adventures - Exclusive

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson defends dermal piercings
Marnie Simpson Is Fuming On 'Rant' About Her Private Part Piercings And Lip Filler Removal
Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie at the National Television Awards.
Charlotte Crosby 'Disgusted' In Grown Men Who Slated Her Appearance: 'You Should Be Ashamed Of Yourselves'
Did Kylie Jenner Just Confirm She’s Married Travis Scott?
Charlotte Crosby feels &#039;sorry&#039; for Vicky Pattison after being fat-shamed.
Charlotte Crosby Throws Support Behind Vicky Pattison After She Was Body-Shamed
BLACKPINK Make Youtube History With The Most Viewed Video By A K-Pop Group
Charlotte Crosby addresses pregnancy rumours.
Charlotte Crosby Addresses Pregnancy Rumours And Drops A Baby Bombshell
Charlotte Crosby goes on a rant on Instagram.
Charlotte Crosby Denies Claims She Didn't Take Part In Coach Trip And Reveals The Scene They Didn't Show
Chantelle Connelly proves she is pregnant after trolls claim she faked it
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly SLAMS Claims She's Faking Her Pregnancy
Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Apparently Planning A Tropical Beach Wedding
Charlotte Crosby vomits all over herself
Charlotte Crosby Opens Up About Her And Josh Ritchie's Secret Breakup For The First Time
Vicky Pattison’s Fans Are Obsessing Over Her Friendship With Towie’s Pete Wicks.
Vicky Pattison’s Fans Are Obsessing Over Her Friendship With Towie’s Pete Wicks
12 Celebrity Glow-Ups To Remind You That You’re Just Poor.
11 Celeb Glow Ups To Remind You That Maybe You’re Just Poor