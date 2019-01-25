The Charlotte Show New Series: Charlotte Crosby Looks Back At Her Most Iconic Fashion Choices Over The Years – Exclusive

Oi Oi! Our favourite Geordie lass has turned heads over the years with some reet canny fashion choices.

So what better way to celebrate the return of The Charlotte Show (starts Wednesday 30th January at 9pm only on MTV) by throwing it all the way back and getting our Char to unzip her thoughts on her most memorable outfits throughout the years.

MTV caught up with the Northern lass for an EXCLUSIVE chat about all things fashuuuuuun as the Geordie gal ad-dress-ed some controversial clothing moments...

The Beetroot

Looking back to 2011 when Charlotte first hit our screens in series 1 of Geordie Shore (8 years ago WTF??!!), the lass wasn't impressed with her fashion choices: “It was a little bit Amy Winehouse."

The 28-year-old added: "I didn’t have any eyebrows, I didn’t have any lips, I don’t think it really looks like I’ve got any eyes there either. My whole face has kind of been swallowed by my big chubby cheeks. I just don’t really like the way I look there, I look a little bit like a beetroot.”

The Casual Forehead

The Geordie lass wasn't too fussed with this casj 'n’ comfy combo, saying: “This one I don’t really have a problem with. That is just standard casual wear - pair of joggers and a hoodie," before revealing: "I still wear that to this day.”

Mint Red Dress

This glamourous look got the seal of approval with Charlotte claiming: “I’ve got a full face of makeup on and me eyebrows have been drawn in and me lips have probably been drawn in,' before adding: "I’ve got a nice little red dress on, this one is a pass.”

The Head Turner

Our lass looked well sophisticated in this head turning ensemble on the MTV EMA red carpet. The ex-Geordie Shore star admitted her fashion sense at the time was on point, but her hair... well that was another story.

"A skimpy black dress with a high split, you can’t go wrong, I am starting to think that me fashion sense wasn’t really that bad, it was just what I always did with me hair.”

The Big Brother Kilt

Charlotte’s legendary time in the Big Brother house got off to a crackin’ start. Remember that kilt? The lass opened up about her pua mental outfit, saying: "I was so self-conscious in the way I looked I just stopped caring, and just tried to hide me figure because I wasn’t happy at that time.”

The Curly Christmas

We absolutely adored Char's Crimbo clobber and the Northern lass agreed, saying: “This one is nice, it’s around Christmas time, I’ve got a little black skirt on, Christmas jumper, some over the knee boots. Fashion wise I’m good, I’m winning. Hair is a little too curly, but at least it’s not massive.”

The Mitch Stage

Charlotte got cringed AF after seeing this particular outfit. "What on earth was I thinking?" she said, adding: "I just can’t... I’ve got no words for that it’s a bad stage of my life, I think that was the Mitch stage again.”

A Little Effort

Talking more about her time with ex boyf Mitch Jenkins revealed her thoughts on this canny green number: “This one isn’t so bad. This was also the Mitch stage, but I think I was maybe on the weight loss journey and I was starting to get myself back into making an effort.”

Classy, Beaded, Navy

This classy get up was a show stopper and our Char couldn’t help but agree as she said: “this is a good one, gorgeous little classy dress, beaded, navy, nothing too revealing, nice up do with the hair, I think I was about 8 stone 10 there. I can’t even like imagine being that weight again.”

A Big Fan Of Fashion

We love this glamourous dress! However Charlotte wasn't a fan, saying: “This was the red-carpet appearance but I had the brown hair and, don’t think this dress was right for my humongous t*ts, so I’m gonna give this a no.”

Trendy Wendy

This super stylish look is totes one of our favs and Char seemed to agree, saying: “This is trendy, trendy Wendy.”

Boho Chic, Tan On Fleek

Char totally killed this crackin’ outfit! The Geordie lass also loved this look too, saying: “This is very cool, I’m giving it some boho chic, I’ve got a little pair of sunglasses on. My tan is on fleek, this is a winner.”

