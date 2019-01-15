Charlotte Crosby Stalks Boyf Josh Ritchie’s Insta And Isn't Happy With 'Naked' Pics – Exclusive

We're all guilty of occasionally stalking our bae on social media and Charlotte Crosby isn’t any different.

In preparation for the return of The Charlotte Show dropping back into our lives on WEDNESDAY 30TH JANUARY AT 9PM, the ex-Geordie Shore star sucked up the courage and took a deep dive into boyf Josh Ritchie’s Instagram... Eek!

So sit back and watch the Geordie lass have a cheeky snoop. Beware: things could get ugly...

WATCH CHARLOTTE CROSBY STALK JOSH RITCHIE'S INSTA BELOW:

Our Char revealed what she made of her fella's social media game in an exclusive chat with MTV.

The Good

The cute couple killed it with a Halloween themed throwback pic. The pair who have been dating since series one, looked reet radge in their spooky makeup. Charlotte, and the internet, seemed to agree: “This is his most liked photo on his Instagram, it got 116, 576 likes, which for Josh, having less than a million followers is amazing.”

Charlotte absolutely adored this wholesome AF snap of Josh and his mam, saying: “This is a nice one. Josh’s mum is the most loveliest woman, she’s called Karen, she’s a very beautiful woman as well. Aw they look very cute there you know.” We agree!

The Bad

Charlotte is a proud gf, but wasn’t keen on this 'gram of Josh posing outside his parents' house: “I don’t really like this one of Josh, I think it’s just a bit weird, I just don’t think it’s his best photo," before adding: "His hair looks a bit like a rectangle." Harsh!

The Northern lovely wasn’t impressed when she discovered a few too many sexy selfies of Josh: “He’s got a lot of naked ones," she revealed. "I’m not happy about this.” However, the 28-year-old was a big fan of one particular topless pic admitting: “This one is sensational!"

The Pugly

We got an outrageously adorbs snap of Josh cuddled up with Charlotte’s Pomeranian puppy Banana. Complete cuteness overload! Charlotte wasn’t all smiles though, saying: “He didn’t actually get that many likes on that one," before adding: "I’m a bit offended.”

Woof!

Seems like our lad Josh survived Charlotte's social media stalk... for now!

Don't miss brand new The Charlotte Show starting on Wednesday 30th January @ 9pm - only on MTV!