The Charlotte Show SPOILERS: Charlotte Crosby Introduces Her New Series In Exclusive Video Sneak Peeks From First Episode, Expect Tears And Tension Between Josh Ritchie And BFF Melissa

It's time to see the real Charlotte and it's everything we've been hoping for.

Thursday, March 22, 2018 - 16:45

After feeling like we’ve legit waited a lifetime for it to kick off, the start date for Charlotte Crosby’s BRAND NEW MTV series The Charlotte Show is less than a week away now (Wednesday 28th March at 9pm) and we’ve got some exclusive spoiler videos from the first episode to get you lot really, stupidly excited.  

KEEMON LASS!

The former Geordie Shore OG’s new show will give us a chance to see Charlotte like never before, and these spoiler videos promise there’ll be plenty of laughter, tears and drama as Charlotte invites us into every corner of her personal life, including get to know more about her relationship with man of the moment Josh Ritchie.

WATCH EXCLUSIVE SPOILER CLIPS FROM EPISODE 1 OF THE CHARLOTTE SHOW HERE:

Giving us a proper mint introduction to the show in this sneak peek, Charlotte tells viewers: “I’m Charlotte Crosby and you probably know me from Geordie Shore, which was me whole life for five years (sic).”

Revealing that her life has “got even crazier” since Toon Tours, the lass continues: “I’ve managed to go places and do things I never thought possible. There’s just one thing I’ve always wanted - my own show!

MTV

“I told MTV they could follow us everywhere - at work, at home with me family and out with me crazy friends. I promised I would show everything - and I do mean everything.

“Finally, MTV said yes! But under one condition. They want to know what it’s really like to be me. Like, really really like. So, here it is - me own show! And what’s it really like to be me? Let’s find out!”

MTV

YAASSS! We cannot wait.

We also see the moment Charlotte finds out that Gary Beadle has welcomed his baby boy, Chester, with girlfriend Emma McVey.

MTV

Charlotte finds out about Gary’s baby news from her friend Lauren who discovers the announcement by Gaz on social media.

Getting emotional after reading Gary’s post, Charlotte tells her mum: “I feel a little bit upset about it.”

MTV

Later, Charlotte’s got her mind on her Ex On The Beach hottie Josh Ritchie as she gets ready for a big night out with her pals, including her BFF Melissa.

Explaining why she’s got a touch of the nerves despite being buzzin’ for the night, Charlotte tells her friends there’s tension between Josh and Melissa: “A long time ago when we first met Josh, we were all on a night out and Josh was really rude to Melissa.”

MTV

Char adds: “If Melissa still hates him then I don’t think I can see him any longer. I can’t, we fell out over a boy (Stephen Bear) before. I can’t do it again, I promised. Pinky promised.”

Knowing he has to apologise to Melissa, Josh says: “I am a bit nervous about speaking to Melissa because if it doesn’t go well, I am goosed.”

MTV

MTV

Charlotte adds: “I am so nervous. I can’t relax. Is there going to be confrontation? Are we even going to be able to go out?”

MTV

So much tension to come. This will surely fulfill all of our Charlotte dreams. We literally can’t wait!

Brand new series The Charlotte Show starts Wednesday 28th March at 9pm – only on MTV!

CHECK OUT OTHER EXCLUSIVE VIDEOS WITH CHARLOTTE HERE:

