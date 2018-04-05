The Latest Episode Of The Charlotte Show Reveals The REAL Reason Charlotte Crosby Broke Down In Tears On The Street In Australia

Charlotte Crosby fans were shocked to see pictures emerge of the reality star break down in tears on the streets on Sydney during a trip in January.

Even though fans were convinced it was due to her recent split with Stephen Bear, Charlotte was quick to assure them that it wasn’t, revealing she had been crying over the “biggest mistake” of her life.

And all was revealed in last night's episode of The Charlotte Show as viewers watch Char snog her childhood boyfriend Cal in a bar after a boozy boat party.

WATCH THE EXCLUSIVE VIDEO OF CHARLOTTE'S AUSSIE SNOG BELOW:

Char’s friend Natalie broke the news that Cal would be joining them for a few drinks and admitted: “Charlotte used to have a bit of a thing with him when we were younger so I hope it’s not going to be awkward.”

MTV

MTV

The Geordie lass didn’t seem fazed at the news revealing: “My ex Cal is going to meet us. But we’re just friends, there is nothing there anymore. We both grew up and went our separate ways.”

MTV

But after a few drinks and telling Cal she was single, her friend Mel noticed that the pair were getting flirty AF and left them to it after reminding Charlotte she had someone back home.

MTV

Having left love interest Ex On The Beach’s Josh Ritchie in the UK, she had vowed to be faithful to him on her trip and he had done the same. But during the night, Charlotte and Cal shared a kiss with Cal exclaiming: "This is on telly!"

MTV

After the snog, an upset Charlotte quickly left the bar, exclaiming: “What the f*ck have I done? I’ve messed up. I’ve messed up. I don’t know what I’m going to do. F*ck!”

MTV

How will Josh and Char handle the aftermath of the kiss? Find out next week on a brand new episode of The Charlotte Show.

The Charlotte Show continues Wednesdays at 9pm only on MTV!

