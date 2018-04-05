The Charlotte Show

The Latest Episode Of The Charlotte Show Reveals The REAL Reason Charlotte Crosby Broke Down In Tears On The Street In Australia

The Charlotte Show continues Wednesdays at 9pm only on MTV!

Thursday, April 5, 2018 - 09:00

Charlotte Crosby fans were shocked to see pictures emerge of the reality star break down in tears on the streets on Sydney during a trip in January.

Even though fans were convinced it was due to her recent split with Stephen Bear, Charlotte was quick to assure them that it wasn’t, revealing she had been crying over the “biggest mistake” of her life.

And all was revealed in last night's episode of The Charlotte Show as viewers watch Char snog her childhood boyfriend Cal in a bar after a boozy boat party.

WATCH THE EXCLUSIVE VIDEO OF CHARLOTTE'S AUSSIE SNOG BELOW:

Char’s friend Natalie broke the news that Cal would be joining them for a few drinks and admitted: “Charlotte used to have a bit of a thing with him when we were younger so I hope it’s not going to be awkward.”

MTV

MTV

The Geordie lass didn’t seem fazed at the news revealing: “My ex Cal is going to meet us. But we’re just friends, there is nothing there anymore. We both grew up and went our separate ways.”

MTV

But after a few drinks and telling Cal she was single, her friend Mel noticed that the pair were getting flirty AF and left them to it after reminding Charlotte she had someone back home.

MTV

Having left love interest Ex On The Beach’s Josh Ritchie in the UK, she had vowed to be faithful to him on her trip and he had done the same. But during the night, Charlotte and Cal shared a kiss with Cal exclaiming: "This is on telly!"

MTV

After the snog, an upset Charlotte quickly left the bar, exclaiming: “What the f*ck have I done? I’ve messed up. I’ve messed up. I don’t know what I’m going to do. F*ck!”

MTV

How will Josh and Char handle the aftermath of the kiss? Find out next week on a brand new episode of The Charlotte Show.

The Charlotte Show continues Wednesdays at 9pm only on MTV!

Missed the episode? Then catch up on all the best bits right here....

Latest News

10 Reasons To Pack Your Bags And Head To Western Australia Right Now
Johnny English Strikes Again
Johnny English Is BACK In First Trailer For Johnny English Strikes Again
Porter Robinson
Porter Robinson Talks Virtual Self, Mental Health Advice & Calvin Harris’ Nod Of Approval
Charlotte Crosby Reveals Which Geordie Shore Star She Never Ever Wants To See Again
The Aces
Get to Know: The Aces
From Britain's Got Talent To TOWIE: Megan McKenna's Incredible Transformation Over The Years
Cardi B
Cardi B Unveils Epic ‘Invasion of Privacy’ Tracklist
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato And Christina Aguilera Duet Confirmed
Nicki Minaj and Yo Gotti Performing &#039;Rake It Up&#039; On The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon
Nicki Minaj Is Reportedly About to Release a Video
Sabrina filming in Vancouver
Your First Glimpse At Netflix's Sabrina Reboot With Kiernan Shipka And Ross Lynch Looks Magical
Fans Are Demanding Answers About This Picture Of Hailey Baldwin And Shawn Mendes
Kim Kardashian's Sheer Struggle To Get Her First Full Family Pic Is Too Relatable
The Latest Episode Of The Charlotte Show Reveals The REAL Reason Charlotte Crosby Broke Down In Tears On The Street In Australia
Official Top 50 Singles Of 2018 So Far
Official Top 10 Singles Of 2018 (So Far) Revealed!
Normani
Normani and Missy Elliott Look Set to Collaborate
5 Seconds of Summer
5SOS Are Releasing Another ‘Want You Back’ Video
Watch Marnie Simpson Squirm In Horror As She Faces Ricky Rayment For The First Time Since Their Split
Ex On The Beach Diaries: Casey Johnson Admits He “Feels Angry” At Marnie Simpson For Her Villa Flirtation While Geordie Lass Defends “There’s Nothing Going On"- EXCLUSIVE
The Charlotte Show Episode 2 Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Gets Emotional As She Gets Asked About Josh Ritchie In Australian Interview
Camila Cabello
Kehlani Praises Camila Cabello’s Talent on Snapchat

More From The Charlotte Show

Charlotte Crosby Reveals Which Geordie Shore Star She Never Ever Wants To See Again
The Charlotte Show
The Charlotte Show | Episode #1 Best Bits
The Latest Episode Of The Charlotte Show Reveals The REAL Reason Charlotte Crosby Broke Down In Tears On The Street In Australia
The Charlotte Show
The Charlotte Show | Episode #2 Best Bits
The Charlotte Show
The Charlotte Show 102 | Charlotte Breaks Down Over Cal Tash On
The Charlotte Show
The Charlotte Show 102 | Charlotte Reacts To A Surprise Stephen Bear Story
The Charlotte Show
The Charlotte Show 102 | KEEMON! Charlotte And Mel's Belta Australian Adventure
The Charlotte Show
The Charlotte Show 102 | Charlotte Necks On With Her Former Flame Cal
The Charlotte Show
The Charlotte Show 102 | OI OI! Charlotte Gets Candid About The Size Of Josh's Manhood
The Charlotte Show
The Charlotte Show 102 | OMG! Charlotte's Hilar BFF Throwback Sesh
The Charlotte Show
The Charlotte Show 102 | Charlotte Opens Up About Paps As She Finds Josh Snog Snaps
The Charlotte Show Episode 2 Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Gets Emotional As She Gets Asked About Josh Ritchie In Australian Interview

Trending Articles

Sophie Kasaei and Pauly D cosy up
Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei & Jersey Shore's Pauly D Get Cosy Before Flirting Up A Storm On Twitter
Watch Marnie Simpson Squirm In Horror As She Faces Ricky Rayment For The First Time Since Their Split
Geordie Shore's Scotty T Is Fully Shook As He Reacts To Ricci Guarnaccio's Drastic Surgical Transformation
Charlotte Crosby Reveals Which Geordie Shore Star She Never Ever Wants To See Again
The Charlotte Show Episode 2 Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Gets Emotional As She Gets Asked About Josh Ritchie In Australian Interview
The Latest Episode Of The Charlotte Show Reveals The REAL Reason Charlotte Crosby Broke Down In Tears On The Street In Australia
TV Shows
Jersey Shore Meets Geordie Shore In A London Extravaganza As Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Becomes A Dad
Sam Gowland Challenges Marty McKenna To A Boxing Match Over This Chloe Ferry Joke
Marnie Simpson Had The Best Response To A Man Who Claimed He’d Slept With Her
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Spotted Kissing
Riverdale's Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart Spotted Sharing An Adorable Kiss In Paris
Avengers: Infinity War
The Title Of The 4th Avengers Movie Will 'SCARE' Fans
From Britain's Got Talent To TOWIE: Megan McKenna's Incredible Transformation Over The Years