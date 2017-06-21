The Conjuring

The New Trailer For Annabelle: Creation Will Freak You The F*ck Out

Scary AF.

Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 16:48

Frightened of creepy porcelain dolls? Yeah, you might want to give this one a swerve, as the new trailer for horror prequel Annabelle: Creation will probably give you a heart attack.

Creepy AF / Warner Bros

The new film is a follow-up to Annabelle, itself a spin-off of The Conjuring, which focuses on the frankly terrifying doll with seemingly demonic intentions. This time out we get to see how Annabelle became the way she is, as a bereaved couple unwittingly unleash an evil spirit that makes its home in the starey-eyed toy.

Check out the new trailer, below…

Annabelle: Creation Trailer #2 (2017) | Movieclips Trailers

Yep, there’s pretty much everything you’d expect to be on display here. Ominous orphanage? Check! Helpless little girl? Check! Jump scares for days? Double check! No, don’t look into that abandoned well… oh FFS!

Directed by David F. Sandberg and co-starring Miranda Otto, Anthony LaPaglia and Stephanie Sigman, Annabelle: Creation will open in the UK on 11 August 2017.

- By George Wales @GeorgeWales85

