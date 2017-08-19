The Defenders

Finn Jones And Charlie Cox Reveal The Secrets Behind 'The Defenders' Biggest Fight Scene

Here's what you didn't know about the biggest fight scene of the new Marvel series.

Rebecca May
Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 14:55

Marvel's new Netflix show The Defenders unites the stars of exisiting Marvel shows Daredevil, Iron Fist, Luke Cage and Jessica Jones for a street-level superhero crossover that's so gritty it'd make the Avengers blush in their Stark-branded supersuits. 

Marvel

We sat down with Finn Jones (Iron Fist), Charlie Cox (Daredevil) and showrunner Marco Ramirez, for them to give us the behind the scenes secrets of the Marvel superteam’s biggest fights, how each Defender’s fight style differs, and how their ‘fight language’ tells a story as much as any dialogue could. 

HIT PLAY to get the insider goss on the biggest action scene of the series... 

- The Defenders is available to watch on Netflix now. 

16 Shocking Superhero Hookups That Actually Happened

  • Wonder Woman & Aquaman - They’re both royalty, and Aquaman has admitted to having a thing for Wonder Woman over the years. The closest they got to getting it on is this kiss from the 2000 JLA story ‘Queen of Fables’.
    DC Comics
    1 of 18
  • Wonder Woman & Batman - The Dark Knight and Diana have dated in the comics, but their romance was more fully explored in the Justice League animated series. In one episode, Bruce professed his love for Diana while she was disguised as a pig.
    DC Comics
    2 of 18
  • Batman & Batgirl - Although romantically entangled with Robin (Dick Grayson) in the comics, the animated version of Batgirl ended up having a relationship with Batman. Little is left to the imagination, with Barbara falling pregnant without Dick… thanks t
    DC Comics
    3 of 18
  • Wolverine & Storm - Storm and Wolverine have been hooking up since the ‘80s, following Storm’s divorce for the Black Panther. In one alternate reality they even have a daughter...
    DC Comics
    4 of 18
  • Wolverine & Storm - ...They also got it together in 'Days of Future Past', but the scene was deleted unfortunately.
    Marvel
    5 of 18
  • Wolverine & Mystique - Something definitely went on between Wolverine and Mystique at *some* point in their unnaturally long lives. In an alternate dimension they even got married and even had a son, Raze Darkholme..
    Marvel
    6 of 18
  • Wolverine & Squirrel Girl- Squirrel Girl is one of the happiest superheroes in the Marvel universe. She may have claws, but she has no trace whatsoever of Logan’s misanthropy, which makes such a totally weird couple – that, and the alarming age difference
    Marvel
    7 of 18
  • Wolverine & Hercules - Logan's lived a long life. But one his most memorable trysts took place in the pages of X-Treme X-Men #10 where his love for Hercules is revealed, after slaying a massive space monster – a classic gay narrative at its very best.
    Marvel
    8 of 18
  • Deadpool & Black Widow - Wade once fell for Black Widow, but not the one we know from the films – this was Yelena Belova, not Natasha Romanova. Except it eventually turned out to be Romanova in disguise. Why so confusing? Because comics. That’s why.
    Marvel
    9 of 18
  • Daredevil & Black Widow - Matt Murdoch has a thing for dangerous women, so unsurprisingly he became rather taken with Natasha. So much so, he even dumped Karen Page and moved to San Francisco to start a new life with the Russian assassin.
    Marvel
    10 of 18
  • Batman & Lois Lane - Batman keeps his loves at a distance. But when his memory is wiped, he’s surprisingly open to romance. In Batman/Superman #15, Batman even pops around to Lois Lane’s to ask her out – well, to find Scarecrow, but it’s a start.
    DC Comics
    11 of 18
  • Black Widow & Winter Soldier - While Black Widow was becoming an assassin, she had some training under the Winter Soldier, and there ensued some extra-curricula activities. Later the couple would reunite while Bucky assumed the role of Captain America.
    Marvel
    12 of 18
  • Magneto & Wasp - Magneto and Wasp share a one-night stand in Secret Wars #3. Magneto is actually pretty shocked the morning after to discover Janet isn’t hopelessly in love with him, even though she does think Eric is a “great kisser”.
    Marvel
    13 of 18
  • Ultimate Scarlet Witch & Ultimate Quicksilver- In the Ultimate Marvel universe, Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver have sex. Before you ask – yes, in that series they are STILL brother and sister. To make things creepier, Wolverine watches them at it.
    Marvel
    14 of 18
  • Professor Xavier & Jean Grey - Professor X reveals he has a thing for the underage Jean Grey. He forces himself to bury his true feelings, at least while he’s “the leader of the X-Men & confined to this wheelchair”. And for various legal reasons, Charles.
    Marvel
    15 of 18
  • Gwen Stacy & Green Goblin - In the story arc 'Sins Past', it was revealed Spider-Man’s dead girlfriend, Gwen Stacy, once slept with Norman Osborn, aka the Green Goblin, aka the man who killed her. She even fell pregnant, giving birth to two children.
    Marvel
    16 of 18
  • Tony Stark & the Iron Man Armour - A messy combination of lightning, Ultron AI and Y2K bugs made Iron Man’s armour sentient, and madly in love with Tony. It can’t bear the thought of him with someone else, seeking to fuse with him...
    Marvel
    17 of 18
  • Tony Stark & the Iron Man Armour - ...Don’t tell Stark Y2K wasn't a thing.
    Marvel
    18 of 18

Latest News

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry Nearly Had To Call An Ambulance After Getting Her Head Stuck In A Cat Flap During Mortal Night Out - EXCLUSIVE

Teen Mom UK 2: Check Out These Exciting Spoilers From Episode 5

Liam Payne posts Twitter typo that gets his own song name wrong

Liam Payne Gets The Name Of His Own Song Wrong In Totally LOL Twitter Typo

Kylie Jenner is over wearing wigs and changing her hair colour all the time

The One Style Thing Kylie Jenner Won't Do Any More: ‘I Don't Want To Be A Weirdo’

Taylor Swift has deleted all her social media posts and fans think a new album is coming

Taylor Swift’s Social Media Accounts Are Now Just A Blank Space

Holly Hagan rocks lamp shade trousers and the internet loves them

Holly Hagan Dresses Like A Lamp Shade And The Internet Loves It

The Defenders

Finn Jones And Charlie Cox Reveal The Secrets Behind 'The Defenders' Biggest Fight Scene

Megan McKenna jokes that boyfriend Pete Wicks is whipped as he serves her topless

Megan McKenna Uses Boyfriend Pete Wicks As A Topless Waiter, Then She Calls Him ‘Whipped’

Jemma Lucy: ‘She Had Jemma Lucy Had The Chance To Make A Good Impression On Celebrity Big Brother, It’s Not Gone That Way’

Sophie Kasaei On CBB’s Jemma Lucy: ‘She Had The Chance To Make A Good Impression, It’s Not Gone That Way’

Jemma Lucy admits she slept with Ashley Cole after he broke up with Cheryl Cole

Jemma Lucy Admits To Dating Ashley Cole After His Split From Cheryl 

Vicky Pattison goes clubbing in Marbella with her boyfriend and her mum

Vicky Pattison Goes Clubbing In Marbella With Her Man And Her Mum And Has The Most Fun Ever

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Has Confirmed She's Bought A New Foundation And All Is Well In The World Again - EXCLUSIVE

Dua Lipa Storms to Number 1 on the UK Singles Chart

Geordie Shore’s Gaz Beadle And Scotty T Reveal Their Biggest Fashion Faux Pas Were Those ‘F*cking V-Neck Tops’ - EXCLUSIVE

Love Island's Kem Cetinay Wants Chris Hughes Joint Wedding With THIS Seriously Dramatic Entrance

It's Okay, Fifth Harmony Don't Know Who Sarah Harding Is

14 Reality Star Make-Unders That Left Us Shook

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Reveals Dramatic New Look After Getting Rinsed For Fake Tan Fail

This Hack For Shrinking Stretched Invisibobbles Back To Their Original Shape Will Legit Change Your Life

Chloe Ferry Narrowly Avoids A Potentially X-Rated Wardrobe Malfunction

More From The Defenders

The Defenders
Movies

Finn Jones And Charlie Cox Reveal The Secrets Behind 'The Defenders' Biggest Fight Scene

The Defenders
The Defenders

The Defenders WAREHOUSE FIGHT Behind The Scenes With Charlie Cox And Finn Jones

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Reveals Dramatic New Look After Getting Rinsed For Fake Tan Fail

Celebrity

14 Reality Star Make-Unders That Left Us Shook

Celebrity

Chloe Ferry Narrowly Avoids A Potentially X-Rated Wardrobe Malfunction

TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Has Confirmed She's Bought A New Foundation And All Is Well In The World Again - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Debuts Incredible Hair Transformation After Struggle With Alopecia

Teen Mom UK’s Megan Salmon-Ferrari Hits Back At Trolls Accusing Her Of ‘Getting Pregnant And Being Given A Council House'

Holly Hagan rocks lamp shade trousers and the internet loves them
Style

Holly Hagan Dresses Like A Lamp Shade And The Internet Loves It

Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About The Shocking Extent Of Her Hair Loss

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Sets The Record Straight On Reports She And Stephen Bear Have Split

TV Shows

New Ex On The Beach Hunk David Hawley Reveals X-Rated Sexy Secrets Following Jemma Lucy Romance - EXCLUSIVE

Jemma Lucy: ‘She Had Jemma Lucy Had The Chance To Make A Good Impression On Celebrity Big Brother, It’s Not Gone That Way’

Sophie Kasaei On CBB’s Jemma Lucy: ‘She Had The Chance To Make A Good Impression, It’s Not Gone That Way’

Che and Leonie McSorley go head to head with Georgia Crone in Ex On The Beach
TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Che And Leonie McSorley Lose Their Sh*t At Georgia Crone As She Walks Into The Villa Hand-In-Hand With Ex Josh Ritchie