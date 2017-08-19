Finn Jones And Charlie Cox Reveal The Secrets Behind 'The Defenders' Biggest Fight Scene

Marvel's new Netflix show The Defenders unites the stars of exisiting Marvel shows Daredevil, Iron Fist, Luke Cage and Jessica Jones for a street-level superhero crossover that's so gritty it'd make the Avengers blush in their Stark-branded supersuits.

Marvel

We sat down with Finn Jones (Iron Fist), Charlie Cox (Daredevil) and showrunner Marco Ramirez, for them to give us the behind the scenes secrets of the Marvel superteam’s biggest fights, how each Defender’s fight style differs, and how their ‘fight language’ tells a story as much as any dialogue could.

HIT PLAY to get the insider goss on the biggest action scene of the series...

- The Defenders is available to watch on Netflix now.