Watch The First Full Trailer For The Emoji Movie!

Ready the dancing ladies, fire up the high-five and lay your heart-eyes on the very first trailer for The Emoji Movie! The new movie is based around the premise that there’s a shiny, colourful world inside your phone where emojis live, work and play. So basically it’s Wreck It Ralph, but swapping out videogames for iPhones!

Sony

TJ Miller lends his voice to Gene, a panic-stricken emoji whose failure to pull the right face on request has the phone’s owner thinking his device must be broken. With an appointment to wipe the phone on the horizon, can Gene put things right before his world is flushed down the virtual toilet?

Check out the new trailer, below…

Looks pretty thumbs-up so far, although anyone who thinks the aubergine belongs in the “loser lounge” for emojis that never get used CLEARLY doesn’t have Tinder…

Co-starring the voices of Anna Faris, Sofia Vergara, James Corden and Patrick Stewart (brilliantly cast as the Poop emoji), The Emoji Movie will open in the UK on 4 August 2017.

- By George Wales @GeorgeWales85

Matilda Cast: Where Are They Now?! TriStar 1 of 26

TriStar 2 of 26

TriStar 3 of 26

TriStar 4 of 26

TriStar 5 of 26

TriStar 6 of 26

TriStar 7 of 26

TriStar 8 of 26

TriStar 9 of 26

TriStar 10 of 26

TriStar 11 of 26

TriStar 12 of 26

TriStar 13 of 26

TriStar 14 of 26

TriStar 15 of 26

TriStar 16 of 26

TriStar 17 of 26

TriStar 18 of 26

TriStar 19 of 26

TriStar 20 of 26

TriStar 21 of 26

TriStar 22 of 26

TriStar 23 of 26

TriStar 24 of 26

TriStar 25 of 26

TriStar 26 of 26

















































