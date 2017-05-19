Watch The First Full Trailer For The Emoji Movie!
Friday, May 19, 2017 - 11:14
Ready the dancing ladies, fire up the high-five and lay your heart-eyes on the very first trailer for The Emoji Movie! The new movie is based around the premise that there’s a shiny, colourful world inside your phone where emojis live, work and play. So basically it’s Wreck It Ralph, but swapping out videogames for iPhones!TJ Miller lends his voice to Gene, a panic-stricken emoji whose failure to pull the right face on request has the phone’s owner thinking his device must be broken. With an appointment to wipe the phone on the horizon, can Gene put things right before his world is flushed down the virtual toilet?
Check out the new trailer, below…
Looks pretty thumbs-up so far, although anyone who thinks the aubergine belongs in the “loser lounge” for emojis that never get used CLEARLY doesn’t have Tinder…
Co-starring the voices of Anna Faris, Sofia Vergara, James Corden and Patrick Stewart (brilliantly cast as the Poop emoji), The Emoji Movie will open in the UK on 4 August 2017.
- By George Wales @GeorgeWales85
