Claire Foy Looks Unrecognisable In First Trailer For 'The Girl In The Spider’s Web'

It’s been a long, long time coming, but the sequel to The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo is finally making its way to the big screen. And from the looks of the first trailer, The Girl In The Spider’s Web is going to have been worth the wait.

The Girl In The Spiderâs Web will open in the UK on 9 November 2018 / Sony Pictures

Picking up where David Fincher’s 2011 film left off, the new film sees Claire Foy taking over from Rooney Mara as badass heroine Lisbeth Salander. Adapted from the fourth book in the popular series, the story sees Lisbeth stalked by a shadowy character from her past with a grudge to bear. With a mess of spies, hackers and corrupt politicians also piling up on her plate, it promises to be quite the ride.

Check out the new trailer, below…

Noomi Rapace and Rooney Mara might have left big boots to fill, but Foy certainly looks the part here, rocking Lisbeth’s thousand-yard-stare like a champ. We’re a long way from The Crown's Queen Liz here…

Directed by Fede Alvarez and co-starring Sverrir Gudnason, Stephen Merchant and Sylvia Hoeks, The Girl In The Spider’s Web will open in the UK on 9 November 2018.

- By George Wales @georgewales85