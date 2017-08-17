The Hitman's Bodyguard

Samuel L. Jackson Talks Nick Fury’s Return In Upcoming Captain Marvel

Will the classic Avengers character FINALLY return?

Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 15:47

Will Samuel L. Jackson's Avengers character Nick Fury FINALLY make his return to the franchise in the upcoming Captain Marvel movie, starring Brie Larson? 

The Hitman's Bodyguard star has worked with Brie Larson on Kong: Skull Island *and* her upcoming directorial debut Unicorn Store.

So, could it be time for a third collab…? 

When we sat down with Samuel L. Jackson to coincide with his new action comedy, we had to get his thoughts on Nick Fury's big Avengers return, having not seen him in the series since 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron. 

HIT PLAY to see Samuel L. Jackson talk Nick Fury's return in Captain Marvel... 

- 'The Hitman's Bodyguard' hits cinemas 17th August 2017.

