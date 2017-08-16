The Hitman’s Bodyguard 2: Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek Reveal STEAMY Ideas

New action comedy The Hitman’s Bodyguard stars Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson as an all-out-action odd couple. Deadpool star Reynolds lends his leading man quips as a professional bodyguard who is forced to team up with his rival, a hitman, played by Samuel L. Jackson.

Lionsgate

Rounding out the A-list cast is Salma Hayek as Samuel L. Jackson’s jailbird wife.

But, with the small matter of being incarcerated, the fiery couple’s shared screentime is brief.

So when we sat down with Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek to get the insider goss on the new movie, we had to know what they would want if there were to be a sequel. Turns out their ideas for The Hitman’s Bodyguard 2 are STEAMY AF...

- 'The Hitman's Bodyguard' hits cinemas 17th August 2017.