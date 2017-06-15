The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1

12-Year-Old Saves Friend's Life Using First Aid She Learnt From Reading The Hunger Games

Keep calm and create a tourniquet

Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 16:44

A 12-year-old girl saved her friend's life after she slipped and sustained a 10-inch-long gash to the leg - and it's all thanks to The Hunger Games.

Megan Gething from Rockport, Massachusetts was playing close to exposed metal girders when friend Mackenzie George slipped and sustained the pretty serious injury to her leg. 

The sixth graders (A.K.A year sevens) reportedly screamed in horror when they saw the girl's leg was gushing with blood, but in true Katniss Everdeen style, Megan kept cool and created a tourniquet. No biggie.

Even better, she says it's a skill she learnt from reading the hit YA series. 

"I knew it from a book I read, I figured it was a well-known method of stopping bleeding," said the little hero. 

The brainy bookworm grabbed her friend's shorts and wrapped them tightly around the injured girl's leg to reduce blood loss, all as she simultaneously instructed her other friend to run and seek help. 

Lionsgate
So not only has author Suzanne Collins provided tweens everywhere with countless hours of riveting entertainment, but she's actually come through with some spot-on first aid lessons. Nice one Suzanne.

If the Hunger Games ever happens IRL, we know who we want to volunteer as tribute.

- Words by Rachel Davies-Day

Latest News

YouTube Star Austin Jones Charged Over Child Pornography

The Sexiest Spoilers From Ex On The Beach Series 7 Episode #1

12-Year-Old Saves Friend's Life Using First Aid She Learnt From Reading The Hunger Games

15 Posts That Are Way Too Real On A Hangover

Get To Know: Sabrina Carpenter

Love Island 2017: The Cast's First Instagram Selfies Are Almost Unrecognisable And It's Everything

Liam Payne Reads Out Dirty Tweets About Himself And It’s Beyond Cringe

Tanning GIF

This New Drug Will Give You A Natural Suntan Without Ever Going Outside

Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Leaps To Charlotte Crosby's Defense As Kayleigh Morris Reignites Feud

Every Night Out Ever As Told By One Direction GIFs

A Gif By Gif Account of Selena Gomez’s Incredible ‘Bad Liar’ Film

Made in Chelsea's Binky Felstead Shares Cute Pic Of Her New Baby Girl

Bachelor In Paradise Cast Members Speak Out For First Time Since Allegations Of ‘Misconduct’ Forced Filming To Be Suspended

Hailey Baldwin Says She's Not An Instagram Model: "Don't Ever Call Me That"

Love Island 2017: Meet New Guy Mike Who Says He Has ‘No Loyalty’ And Already Has His Eyes On THREE Of The Girls Who Are Taken

Ex On The Beach Extended Preview: Marty McKenna Tashes On First And There's Major Dramz When Our Singletons First Meet

Katy Perry Slams Awards Shows For Being 'Fake' And Claims She's No Con Artist

Big Brother 2017: Gemma Collins Left Fuming After Chanelle McCleary WEES On Her In The Hot Tub

YouTuber Louise Pentland Just Announced That She's Pregnant

From Candy To Prince, Jason Derulo Gives Us The Inside Story On His 'Swalla' Music Video

More From The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1

12-Year-Old Saves Friend's Life Using First Aid She Learnt From Reading The Hunger Games

Movies

15 OMG Moments From The Hunger Games Movies

The Hunger Games Cleans Up At Kids' Choice Awards

Movies

Watch Jennifer Lawrence Talk Katniss & Peeta In The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 Interview!

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 Logo Revealed On New Poster

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2 Gets First Teaser Trailer

Vote For The ULTIMATE MTV Movie Awards Winner

YouTube Star Carrie Hope Fletcher Covers The Hunger Games And It's Amazing

Jennifer Lawrence Poses Naked With An ACTUAL Snake - See Pic!

Jennifer Lawrence And Hunger Games Director For Diving Drama?

Jennifer Lawrence Becomes A Pop Star As She Makes The UK Top 40 Chart

Jennifer Lawrence: Liam Hemsworth Is My Best Friend

Trending Articles

Music

Voting For MTV's Greatest Video Of The Century Is Now Open!

Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Leaps To Charlotte Crosby's Defense As Kayleigh Morris Reignites Feud

TV Shows

The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!

Gaz Beadle Sparks Rumours He's Rekindled His Relationship With Emma McVey

Big Brother 2017: Marnie Simpson Admits She’d Totally Snog A Certain Housemate

CBB&#039;s Marnie Simpson and Lewis Bloor

Marnie Simpson Reveals Exactly How To Get Away With Having Sex In The Celebrity Big Brother House

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Vicky Pattison Breaks Her Silence On Ferne McCann's Pregnancy For The First Time

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Extended Preview: Marty McKenna Tashes On First And There's Major Dramz When Our Singletons First Meet

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Big Brother 2017: Gemma Collins Left Fuming After Chanelle McCleary WEES On Her In The Hot Tub

Geordie Shore’s Marnie Simpson And Chloe Ferry Reckon There’s No Way Scotty T And Newbie Abbie Holborn Will Last – EXCLUSIVE