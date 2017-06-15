12-Year-Old Saves Friend's Life Using First Aid She Learnt From Reading The Hunger Games

A 12-year-old girl saved her friend's life after she slipped and sustained a 10-inch-long gash to the leg - and it's all thanks to The Hunger Games.

Megan Gething from Rockport, Massachusetts was playing close to exposed metal girders when friend Mackenzie George slipped and sustained the pretty serious injury to her leg.

The sixth graders (A.K.A year sevens) reportedly screamed in horror when they saw the girl's leg was gushing with blood, but in true Katniss Everdeen style, Megan kept cool and created a tourniquet. No biggie.

Even better, she says it's a skill she learnt from reading the hit YA series.

"I knew it from a book I read, I figured it was a well-known method of stopping bleeding," said the little hero.

The brainy bookworm grabbed her friend's shorts and wrapped them tightly around the injured girl's leg to reduce blood loss, all as she simultaneously instructed her other friend to run and seek help.

Lionsgate

So not only has author Suzanne Collins provided tweens everywhere with countless hours of riveting entertainment, but she's actually come through with some spot-on first aid lessons. Nice one Suzanne.

If the Hunger Games ever happens IRL, we know who we want to volunteer as tribute.​

- Words by Rachel Davies-Day