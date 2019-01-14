The Killers

The Killers Release 'Land Of The Free' About America's Current Social And Political Climate

Their latest single comments on the tradies affecting America.

Claire Rowden
Tuesday, January 15, 2019

The Killers have never been a band ashamed to use their platform to speak out for those who can’t.

In their latest single, the boys do just that. Talking about America’s issues that many *cough* Trump *cough* don’t attend to, the band discusses America’s dangerous gun laws, migrant families that are stuck at the border, and the country's problem with systematic racism.

To bring the song to life (and really make us bawl), the band invited director Spike Lee to help turn the song into a short film.

Watch The Killers ‘Land Of The Free’ short film below:

Frontman Brandon Flowers shared a message about the inspiration behind ‘Land of The Free’ on Instagram:

With lyrics like: ‘Down at the border / They’re gonna put up a wall / With concrete and rebar steel beams / High enough to keep all those filthy hands off of our hopes and our dreams / People who just want the same thing we do / In the land of the free,’ the band touch on the current decision from President Trump to build a border in order to keep Mexican families from entering the States.

In the short film, we see the destruction and horrors that America attempts to bury with silence on the topics, which is why it’s so admirable to see The Killers drawing attention to the national tragedies. With little justice being done for so many, raising awareness and promoting discussions around the topic is a great way to trigger a change in the way we respond and help stop current tragic events unfolding in America.  

Giving Spike Lee full creative reign, he traveled to the U.S/Mexico Border to film the migrant families as they tried to make their way through to ‘the land of the free’ near the end of 2018. The footage he obtained is heartbreaking but brings to light just how much needs to be done for these families, and the change that needs to take place in America.

Spike Lee also posted a message about the song on Instagram thanking Brandon Flowers and the band:

I Thank Brandon Flowers Of The Great Band THE KILLERS,Who Called Me Up To Direct A Short Film For Their PROTEST Song-LAND OF THE FREE. This Could Not Have Dropped At A Better Time As The United States Of America Goes Into It's Record Breaking 4th Week Of A Government Shut Down. Prayers And Blessing To The Over 800,000 Americans Who Are Working For Free. Click The Link In The Bio.

We’re incredibly pleased to see The Killers and Spike Lee using their platform for so much good and hope to see other artists take inspiration.

