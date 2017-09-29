The Killers

The Killers Score Record Breaking Fifth UK Number 1 Album

There's no stopping the 'Human' hitmakers...

Friday, September 29, 2017 - 17:44

It's over 14 years since The Killers released their debut single 'Mr. Brightside' but they are still killing it. Not only have their new singles 'The Man' and 'Run for Cover' received rave reviews but the 'Spaceman' group are still capable of topping the charts.

The American rock band's latest album Wonderful Wonderful is this week's UK Number 1 album.

View the lyrics
What have you gathered to report to your progenitors?
Are your excuses any better than your senator's?
He held a conference and his wife was standing by his side
He did her dirty but no-one died

I saw Sonny Liston on the street last night
Black-fisted and strong singing Redemption Song
He motioned me to the sky
I heard heaven and thunder cry

Run for cover
Run while you can, baby, don't look back
You gotta run for cover
Don't be afraid of the fear, that's a played out trap, man
You know you're not the only one
And don't look back, just run for cover

What are you waiting for, a kiss or an apology?
You think by now you'd have an A in toxicology
It's hard to pack the car when all you do is shame us
It's even harder when the dirtbag's famous

I saw my mother on the street last night
All pretty and strong, singing 'the road is long'
I said ‘Momma I know you've tried'
But she fell on her knees and cried

Run for cover
Run while you can, baby, don't look back
You gotta run for cover
Don't be afraid of the fear, that's a played out trap, man
I know you're not the only one
And don't look back, just run for cover

And there was nothing she wouldn't give
Just to trust him with her nightmares, with her dreams
She's running, she's running
Just to trust him
He got a big smile, he's fake news
Just run for cover, you've got nothing left to lose

Run for cover
Run while you can, baby, don't look back
You gotta run for cover
Don't be afraid of the fear, that's a played out trap, man
You know you're not the only one
And don't look back, just run for cover
Run
Run
Run for cover
Writer(s): Stuart David Price, Mark August Stoermer, Alex Cameron, Bob Marley, Garret Lee, Brandon Flowers, RonnieVannucci Jr Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Wonderful Wonderful is The Killers' fifth consecutive album to top the UK albums chart.

In doing so it earns the 'Somebody Told Me' stars another huge record. The Killers are now the only international act to have five of their albums top the UK albums chart in a row. On top of that the Killers have never had an album not be Number 1.

Below the Killers this week are the Foo Fighters with Concrete and Gold at Number 2 and Ed Sheeran with ÷ at Number 3.

OfficialCharts.com

Meanwhile, over on the singles chart, Sam Smith holds onto his Number 1 with 'Too Good at Goodbyes'.

Elsewhere Post Malone rises to Number 2 with 'Rockstar', Dua Lipa falls to Number 3 with 'New Rules', Camila Cabello scores her first UK Top 5 single with 'Havana' and Little Mix and CNCO make a return to the Top 5 with 'Reggaeton Lento (Remix)'.

Further down on the chart, Stefflon Don and French Montana leap a massive six places to Number 14, Maroon 5 and SZA rise to Number 18 with their duet 'What Lovers Do' and Cardi B scores her first UK Top 40 hit with 'Bodak Yellow' at Number 37.

Getty Images

Welcome to the UK charts Cardi! We're so happy for you and all of the other acts in the Top 40 today!

Check out this week's New Music Round-Up to guess who will make a splash on next week's chart.

Words: Sam Prance

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

Latest News

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Reveals What She *Really* Thinks About That Spurs Badge Tattoo From Series One - EXCLUSIVE

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Stephen Bear Admits Awkwardness Over Holly Hagan And Kyle Christie’s Appearance - EXCLUSIVE

Charlotte Crosby reacts to her tattoo reveal from Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Brands Stephen Bear 'A D*ck' Over His 'Villain Act' In The Series One Finale - EXCLUSIVE

The Killers Score Record Breaking Fifth UK Number 1 Album

Just Tattoo Of Us Hosts Stephen Bear And Charlotte Crosby Reckon The Tampon Tatt Was The Worst Design From Series One And This Is Why – EXCLUSIVE

The Nice Guys Is Getting A Female-Led TV Spin-Off

Charli XCX Performed 'Boys' With A Bunch Of Different Cute Boys

The Most Painfully Unglamorous Moments Of Old School Geordie Shore

Red Dead Redemption

It's Finally Here: Our First Glimpse At The Red Dead Redemption 2 Story Trailer

Miley Cyrus Talks 'Political' New Album, Says She Doesn't Know The New Taylor

11 Reasons Why Ex On The Beach's Alex Leslie Should Be Your New Life Coach

This GIF Of A Dog Swimming Underwater Is The Internet's New Favourite Meme

The New Riverdale Trailer Has Been Released And It's Seriously Dark

A Comprehensive List Of All The 'Jobs' They've Had On Geordie Shore

Gigi Hadid loses a shoe at Anna Sui SS18 with sister Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid Addresses Competing With Her Sister Gigi Hadid For Jobs

Pink - Live At V Festival 2017

P!nk Is Addicted To Love On Amazing New Song 'Beautiful Trauma'

Rob Kardashian Is Reportedly Suing Black Chyna For 'Trying To Strangle Him' At Kylie Jenner's House

New Music Round-Up: Beyoncé, Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus and More...

STDs Are Now More Common Than Ever

Definitive Proof That Chloe Ferry Didn't Photoshop Her Bum In That Geordie Shore Group Pic

More From The Killers

The Killers Score Record Breaking Fifth UK Number 1 Album

The Killers - Run For Cover
The Killers

Run For Cover

5 Unforgettable Moments From The Killers' BST Hyde Park Show

The Killers

The Man

New Music Round-Up: Lorde, Calvin Harris, Jax Jones & Much More

Music

The Killers Are Headlining BST Hyde Park 2017!

These HUGE Artists Have Unbelievably Never Had A UK No.1

2006 Was One Of The Greatest Years For Music & Here's The Proof

The Killers

Dirt Sledding

Music

Watch V Festival Sets From Lily Allen, Sam Smith & More This Weekend!

The Killers: 'The Last Ten Years Have Been Incredible'

MTV Review: The Killers Bring The Brightside To Glasgow's Bellahouston Park

Trending Articles

Chloe Ferry Puts Her Incredible Weight-Loss On Display In Cropped Jumper

Definitive Proof That Chloe Ferry Didn't Photoshop Her Bum In That Geordie Shore Group Pic

Marnie Simpson Lashes Out At Claims She Edited THIS Shot Of Chloe Ferry's Bum

15 Moments That Prove Rebecca Walker Was The Most Underrated Geordie Ever TBH

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle And Abbie Holborn Have An Awks Confrontation As He Rates Their Norty Rome Neck On To Her Face

25 Early Geordie Shore Hairstyles That Will Just Leave You Plain Confused About Life

8 Super Awkward Geordie Shore Hook Ups You Probably Forgot Happened

Celebrity

8 Celebrities Who Have Brutally Exposed The Truth About Other Celebs Online

14 Underrated, Long Forgotten Geordie Shore Legends We Miss Every Day

This Is Why You Should Never Try To Find Out Who Niall Horan Is 'Shagging'

The Most Painfully Unglamorous Moments Of Old School Geordie Shore

18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore