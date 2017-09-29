The Killers Score Record Breaking Fifth UK Number 1 Album
There's no stopping the 'Human' hitmakers...
It's over 14 years since The Killers released their debut single 'Mr. Brightside' but they are still killing it. Not only have their new singles 'The Man' and 'Run for Cover' received rave reviews but the 'Spaceman' group are still capable of topping the charts.
The American rock band's latest album Wonderful Wonderful is this week's UK Number 1 album.
Wonderful Wonderful is The Killers' fifth consecutive album to top the UK albums chart.
In doing so it earns the 'Somebody Told Me' stars another huge record. The Killers are now the only international act to have five of their albums top the UK albums chart in a row. On top of that the Killers have never had an album not be Number 1.
Below the Killers this week are the Foo Fighters with Concrete and Gold at Number 2 and Ed Sheeran with ÷ at Number 3.
Meanwhile, over on the singles chart, Sam Smith holds onto his Number 1 with 'Too Good at Goodbyes'.
Elsewhere Post Malone rises to Number 2 with 'Rockstar', Dua Lipa falls to Number 3 with 'New Rules', Camila Cabello scores her first UK Top 5 single with 'Havana' and Little Mix and CNCO make a return to the Top 5 with 'Reggaeton Lento (Remix)'.
Further down on the chart, Stefflon Don and French Montana leap a massive six places to Number 14, Maroon 5 and SZA rise to Number 18 with their duet 'What Lovers Do' and Cardi B scores her first UK Top 40 hit with 'Bodak Yellow' at Number 37.
Welcome to the UK charts Cardi! We're so happy for you and all of the other acts in the Top 40 today!
Words: Sam Prance
