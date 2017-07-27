Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Is A Two-Player Game Now

Modders have made The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild into a two-player, co-op game.

Obviously, there’s no co-op in the real game, so this is being done by fans on a PC Wii U emulator called CEMU.

Nintendo

“Fooni on the REGN8 Discord server posted some pictures of a mod they are working for BoTW (CEMU) which will allow 2 people to play locally side by side,” says NeoGAF user, Blam.

It's all pretty techy, so here's how it works:

“They mention that this will most likely take a year or so to be finished or at least in a playable state. They have mentioned it works by changing the location of an NPC, and model swapping to Link. Then sending all inputs through each game.”

NeoGAF user Deo replied in the comments: “Dammit that sounds cool but it’s surely gonna get taken down by Ninty :(“.

What will you be able to to do in co-op remains to be seen, so we’re not sure whether you and a buddy will be able to run through dungeons side by side anytime soon. But still: the idea of exploring Hyrule with your BFF sounds freakin’ awesome, right?

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx