The Little Mermaid

Harry Styles Is Reportedly In Talks To Play Prince Eric In The Little Mermaid Remake

Did we just die and go to heaven?

Wednesday, July 17, 2019 - 09:46


We can’t think of anyone more suited to play a prince than Harry Styles, which is why we’re not majorly surprised that Disney producers are reportedly speaking to the actor about a major role in the upcoming remake of The Little Mermaid.

The One Direction star is apparently being considered to play Prince Eric, who obviously falls madly in love with mermaid Ariel – played by one half of R&B duo Chloe x Halle, Halle Bailey.

Getty

The Hollywood Reporter have pointed out that nothing is set in stone yet and that there’s every chance someone else will come along and eventually nab the iconic role. 

Still, it’s promising news for Harry, who only this week lost out on the role of Elvis Presley to small-screen actor Austin Butler. Baz Lurhmann’s adaption will also star Tom Hanks in the role of the iconic superstar’s long-term manager.

Getty

Back to The Little Mermaid, it’s already been announced that Mary Poppins Returns star Lin-Manuel Miranda will be working with composer Alan Menken on the creation of some new songs for the musical.

Crazy Rich Asians actor Awkwafina and Melissa McCarthy are both rumoured to be joining the cast as Scuttle and Ursula, with more casting decisions set to be announced in the coming months.

Giphy

The movie will be directed by Rob Marshall, with Disney Studios dropping the release date for the adaption when all the major casting decisions have been made. What do you think of Harry as Prince Eric?

