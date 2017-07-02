The Maccabees

The Maccabees Bring Out Mystery Jets, Jack Penate and Jamie T At Their Last Ever Show

Things got emotional...

Megan Downing
Sunday, July 2, 2017 - 10:49

In August 2016, just over a year after scoring a number one album with Marks To Prove It and arguably being at a peak in their career, The Maccabees announced that they were splitting up and our hearts collectively broke. 

Last night marked the final Maccabees gig ever and boy, was it emotional. After a string of farewell shows across the country, the official end of The Maccabees was at Alexandra Palace last night (July 1st), in front of 10,000 doting fans. 

The set list was every Maccabees fan's dream. A mix of all four albums, including all the old favourites such as 'Toothpaste Kisses', 'First Love' and the first single they ever released, 'X-Ray'. But this was no ordinary Maccabees show, the thought of it being the last time we would hear each track being performed live meant everyone gave it their all when it came to cheering/screaming/clapping/dancing.

Emotions were running high but the night was bittersweet. Every fan in the room was glad to be a part of a truly special night for The Maccabees, yet there was this ever-present thought this might be the last time we were going to experience a Maccabees show (we’re not gonna lie, everyone is hoping for a reunion one day but you never know). At Felix's request, any sadness or anger was transferred into an euphoric energy to send off The Maccabees in the best possible way.

The band closed the initial part of their set by bringing out some of the people that have played big parts in The Maccabees’ journey, including Jack Penate and Mystery Jets. They performed ‘Something Like Happiness’ and the cheers in the break led the band into their last ever encore. 

Just when we thought the special guests were done, the band only went and brought out their good friend and absolute indie legend, Jamie T. They performed ‘Marks To Prove It’, just like they did back in 2015 at Glastonbury Festival and it was a beautiful moment.

‘First Love’ and ‘Toothpaste Kisses’ followed before they concluded with fan favourite, ‘Pelican’. It was an emotional end to a truly special night, one that everyone in the room was so glad to be a part of.  

Although this is the end, we’ve still got four amazing albums that will live on and do The Maccabees proud even if they are calling it a day as a band. Thanks for the memories guys, we’ll remember tonight, and your band, as one of the best around. 

SET LIST

Wall of Arms
Feel to Follow
Kamakura
William Powers
Young Lions
Love You Better
Precious Time
Can You Give It
Spit It Out
Silence
WW1 Portraits
Latchmere
Lego
X-Ray
No Kind Words
Forever I’ve Known
Grew Up at Midnight
Something Like Happiness

Encore:
Marks to Prove It
First Love
Toothpaste Kisses
Pelican

Watch The Maccabees video for 'Something Like Happiness' below:

Farrah Abraham Gets Cosy AF With Her Single AF Date Luca

Today Is The Day You Are Most Likely To Have Sex In The Whole Of 2017

My Chemical Romance Win MTV’s Greatest Video Of The Century!

Jedward's John Is Jealous Of Edward’s Single AF Date So Buys An Air Stewardess Some Earrings

Calvin Harris Has Sorta Apologised For His Behaviour After Splitting Up With Taylor Swift

Adele Is Totally ‘Heartbroken’ Over Cancelling Last Two London Shows

The Internet Thinks Beyonce And Jay Z’s Twins Are Called Rumi And Sir Because Of Some Trademark Paperwork

Vicky Pattison And Nathan Henry Are On All Star Driving School Together And Its Just Too Exciting

Charlotte Crosby Reveals How Chloe Ferry Made Her Stop Shagging Stephen Bear ‘Mid-Thrust’

