Find Out Which Past Love Island Winner Might Be Joining The Cast Of Towie

Nathan Massey is hoping to land a permanent role on The Only Way Is Essex.

The 2016 Love Island winner had a guest role on the ITV2 reality show earlier this year.

And following the success of his stint, Nath now reckons he can become a full time cast member.

“I loved being on TOWIE and would love to be a permanent cast member,” he told the Daily Star on Sunday.

“Tommy Mallet is my best mate and I’m close to Jon Clark and Gatsby so fingers crossed,” he continued.

“Tommy is doing everything he can to get me on. We used to work together. It would be a dream come true,” he said.

Nathan’s ex-girlfriend Cara De La Hoyde – who is pregnant with his child – was also on the recent series of Towie, but Nath says he won’t mind if she gets added to the full-time cast too.

“I wouldn’t let it bother me if Cara joined as well. I’m past that now,” he said.

“We’d make it work. We are civil and the baby is our priority. The last thing I want to be doing is having fights with the mother of my child on TV,” he added.

WATCH! The Most Outrageously Shocking Reality Show Hook Ups EVER