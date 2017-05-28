Find Out Which Past Love Island Winner Might Be Joining The Cast Of Towie

The Only Way Is Essex

From Love Island sunshine to Essex glamour

Sunday, July 2, 2017 - 12:47

Nathan Massey is hoping to land a permanent role on The Only Way Is Essex.

The 2016 Love Island winner had a guest role on the ITV2 reality show earlier this year.

Massive happy bday to my boys @tommy_mallet @bennyshamps ! Untold love for these pair ❤️❤️❤️ 👏🏻 have a blinder boys x

And following the success of his stint, Nath now reckons he can become a full time cast member.

“I loved being on TOWIE and would love to be a permanent cast member,” he told the Daily Star on Sunday.

“Tommy Mallet is my best mate and I’m close to Jon Clark and Gatsby so fingers crossed,” he continued.

Happy bday to 1 of my best pals @georgiakousoulou !!! Too much love for this girl x have fun in LA 😘

A post shared by LORD Nathan Massey (@nathanmassey_) on

A post shared by LORD Nathan Massey (@nathanmassey_) on

“Tommy is doing everything he can to get me on. We used to work together. It would be a dream come true,” he said.

Nathan’s ex-girlfriend Cara De La Hoyde – who is pregnant with his child – was also on the recent series of Towie, but Nath says he won’t mind if she gets added to the full-time cast too.

Last year I won @loveisland with an amazing person and although things may not be quite where we imagined them to be, we have been given the greatest gift we could have ever won 👩🏽👶🏽👦🏼 Good luck tonight to all the new islanders I hope you enjoy it as much as we did and let's find a worthy winning couple to pass our crowns on to 👑❤️🌴 me and bump will be watching @itv2 9pm 😘 'it's gonna be a long hot summer' 👙

“I wouldn’t let it bother me if Cara joined as well. I’m past that now,” he said.

“We’d make it work. We are civil and the baby is our priority. The last thing I want to be doing is having fights with the mother of my child on TV,” he added.

Celebrity
Celebrity
Charlotte Crosby Reveals How Chloe Ferry Made Her Stop Shagging Stephen Bear ‘Mid-Thrust’

Ex On The Beach’s Che McSorley Says Sex With Gaz Beadle Was The Worst Because 'His D**k Was Too Big’