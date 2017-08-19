There Was Some Serious TOWIE Drama At V Festival As Cast Members Had 'Explosive' Argument In Front Of Everyone

The cast of TOWIE might be hard at work making the new series of the hit reality show.

But it would seem some of the stars don’t need cameras to be rolling for some dramatic arguing to take place.

According to reports, revellers at V Festival in Essex on Saturday were shocked to see cast mates past and present embroiled in a blazing row.

The drama unfolded when Amber Dowding dragged Jon Clark away from former TOWIE star Fran Parman - leading Jon’s brother Chris to start raging at Amber.

"Chris started shouting at Amber after she dragged Jon off of Fran,” an onlooker told The Sun.

"She seemed upset but gave as good as she got. She was having a go at him in front of everyone in the VIP area which was pretty awkward.”

It is then believed Chris stormed off in a huff while Jon stomped away from the scene of the argument.

"Chris looked really grumpy and stormed off to find Jon and then Amber looked really teary and went off to the mates to the loos,” the source continued.

"Chris and Jon then left together and walked out of the VIP area and headed towards to festival's exit. Chris stopped for some selfies but he didn't look very happy. He's going to be in trouble with Amber tomorrow morning,” they said.

We hope the cast manage to make up before the show returns to ITV Be next month!

