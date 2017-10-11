This TOWIE Star Is Quitting The Show....

Bad news for fans of TOWIE - or more specifically, for fans of Tommy Mallet.

The blond hunk has decided to quit the ITVBe reality show.

“I owe a lot to the show and I will always be a part of it but it’s time to concentrate on my businesses,” he told the Daily Star Sunday.

“I’m in big important meetings one day and the next I’m on TOWIE getting ag, swearing and calling someone something which is too rude to print,” he added.

Tommy’s love life has featured prominently on the hit reality series - and while he is saying goodbye to the cameras, his girlfriend Georgie Kousoulou says she won’t be quitting the show.

“I joined the show on my own so I will definitely stay,” she said.

“I love filming and I love getting involved,” she added.

