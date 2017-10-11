The Only Way Is Essex

This TOWIE Star Is Quitting The Show....

Time to say goodbye to one of the Essex residents

Sunday, October 15, 2017 - 12:36

Bad news for fans of TOWIE - or more specifically, for fans of Tommy Mallet.

The blond hunk has decided to quit the ITVBe reality show.

Instagram

“I owe a lot to the show and I will always be a part of it but it’s time to concentrate on my businesses,” he told the Daily Star Sunday.

“I’m in big important meetings one day and the next I’m on TOWIE getting ag, swearing and calling someone something which is too rude to print,” he added.

Tommy’s love life has featured prominently on the hit reality series - and while he is saying goodbye to the cameras, his girlfriend Georgie Kousoulou says she won’t be quitting the show.

Me & my @tommy_mallet ❤ Last night @specsavers Glam @chloesbeautybaressex

Me & my @tommy_mallet ❤ Last night @specsavers Glam @chloesbeautybaressex

A post shared by Georgia Kousoulou 💋 (@georgiakousoulou) on

“I joined the show on my own so I will definitely stay,” she said.

“I love filming and I love getting involved,” she added.

WATCH! The Geordie Lasses’ Incredible Transformations

Latest News

Liam Payne

Liam Payne Shared A Bonkers Story About Being In A Lift With Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift And Harry Styles

Scarlett Moffatt keeps it real with hilarious sun bathing selfie

Scarlett Moffatt Reveals Her Terrifying Cancer Scare From When She Was A Child

Ed Sheehan&#039;s Glastonbury rider has been leaked and he&#039;s all about the drinks... soft drinks

You Won't Believe The Crazy Purchase Ed Sheeran Made When He Was Drunk

Little Mix Babe Jade Thirlwall Explains Why Her Relationship Is 'A Bit Sh*t'

Sam Smith has been spotted kissing Brandon Flynn.

Sam Smith Opens Up About His Romance With 13 Reasons Why Star Brandon Flynn

#TOWIE

This TOWIE Star Is Quitting The Show....

Holly Hagan

Holly Hagan Absolutely Sizzled On A Night Out (Before Things Got Messy)

Scotty T Has Been Showing Off His Marine Engineering Degree Skills And Fans Are Well Impressed

Khloe Kardashian&#039;s rumoured to be craving sugar during her pregnancy

You’ll Never Guess What Khloe Kardashian Is Apparently Craving

Chris Hughes wants marriage and babies with Love Island Girlfriend Olivia Attwood

Chris Hughes Wants Marriage And Babies With Olivia Attwood Really Soon

Vicky Pattison is prepping for her engagement party by getting super fit

Vicky Pattison’s Looking Fitter Than Ever As She Prepares For Her Engagement Party

New Stranger Things series 2 trailer is totally epic

The Full Stranger Things Series 2 Trailer Is Here And It Is So Totally Amazing

Kylie Jenner fuels pregnancy rumours after she wears a coat in a heatwave

Kylie Jenner Keeps Pregnancy Rumours Going By Wearing A Coat In A Heatwave, Looks Gorgeous With No Make Up

Megan McKenna has been left traumatised after robbers ransacked her home and stole items given to her by her grandparents

Megan McKenna’s Feeling ‘Totally Traumatised’ After Thieves Ransack Her Home

Jemma Lucy reveals new silver grey hair on Instagram but it&#039;s just a wig

Jemma Lucy Experiments With Grey Hair And Totally Pulls It Off

Gary Beadle and girlfriend Emma McVey will be connected to royalty as they plan to have their son in royal hospital

Gary Beadle And His Baby Are Going To Have An Impressive Connection To Wills And Kate

Charli XCX on the cover of Attitude&#039;s Awards Issue as the 2017 recipient of the Music Award

Charli XCX, Laverne Cox and Nyle DiMarco Cover Attitude's Awards Issue

8 Reality Star Couples Who've Teased That They're Getting Married Soon

17 Daily Struggles That Are All Too Real For A Lazy Person

Dua Lipa

'New Rules' Is Dua Lipa's Third Platinum Single In The UK

More From The Only Way Is Essex

#TOWIE
Celebrity

This TOWIE Star Is Quitting The Show....

Towie

Nine Argy Bargy Moments From TOWIE Episode 10

Towie

TOWIE: 9 Mind Melting Moments From Episode 9

Towie
TV Shows

10 insane moments from Towie including THE FIGHT

Towie
TV Shows

TOWIE: 11 OMG Moments From Episode 7

Lucy Mecklenburgh Reveals Seriously Shocking Weightloss In Before And After Celebrity Island Snaps

Towie

9 Insane Moments From TOWIE Episode Five

Towie
TV Shows

TOWIE: 7 Things We Learned From This Week's BONKERS Episode

Celebrity

Tommy Mallet Slams TOWIE Producers Over How Georgia Kousoulou Is Being Portrayed In Megan McKenna Feud

Towie

TOWIE: Megan McKenna And Georgia Kousoulou's Mega Fight And & Other 7 Things We Learned

Towie

Seven WTAF moments from The Only Way is Essex episode 2

Ferne McCann Insists There's 'Absolutely No Way' Her Baby Will Ever Appear On TOWIE

Trending Articles

Thanks To Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Big Brother Winner Isabelle Warburton Is Completely Unrecognisable Now

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

TV Shows

Check Out These Proper Mint Spoilers From The Geordie Shore Series 15 FINALE!

Jemma Lucy reveals new silver grey hair on Instagram but it&#039;s just a wig

Jemma Lucy Experiments With Grey Hair And Totally Pulls It Off

Fifty Shades Freed
Movies

Watch Ana Become MRS GREY In The First Teaser Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed

Gary Beadle and girlfriend Emma McVey will be connected to royalty as they plan to have their son in royal hospital
Celebrity

Gary Beadle And His Baby Are Going To Have An Impressive Connection To Wills And Kate

Celebrity

Scotty T Has Been Showing Off His Marine Engineering Degree Skills And Fans Are Well Impressed

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: OI OI! Gaz Beadle Hits The Sh*g Pad For A Buck With Chloe Ferry's Ibiza Weekender BFF Bethan Kershaw

Holly Hagan
Celebrity

Holly Hagan Absolutely Sizzled On A Night Out (Before Things Got Messy)

Celebrity

11 Unbelievable Transformations Of Forgotten Reality Stars That Will Leave You Shook

Love Island's Chloe Crowhurst Is Head Over Heels For THIS Ex On The Beach Hunk After Bitter Split From TOWIE's Jon Clark