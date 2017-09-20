The Only Way Is Essex

TOWIE: 7 Things We Learned From This Week's BONKERS Episode

Including Lauren Pope and Jon Clark giving us all THE (wrong) FEELS.

Wednesday, September 20, 2017 - 23:18

It alllll went down in The Only Way Is Essex episode four. Here’s what happened. And how!

Jon and Lauren, sitting in a tree

Despite the warnings of Mario Falcone last episode and, presumably, against all common sense, Lauren Pope has decided to give Jon Clark a chance.

Maybe she was swayed by the Twitter poll he put up asking whether he was worth it (not even kidding).

ITV

So after mulling it over with Mario, Jon sent Pops a very persuasive message and the two had a date. But did it go well?

The kiss

ITV

It did, and they totally got their tongue on. 

“I’m gonna be the risk, you’re gonna take the risk, and we’ll do a risk assessment in a couple of weeks,” said Jon. 

Which is actually a funny line. Wonder if he wrote it himself.

And, whatever our misgivings, Pops is a sensible girl. We’re sure this isn’t going to go all Lewis Bloor (crosses everything).

Girlband went rafting

ITV

Because of course they did. Setting it up gave Jack Rigden and Jordan Brook a storyline, at least. Seriously, somebody throw those guys a bone. Please?

Speaking of which, has anyone seen newbies Maddie Hooper and Ruby Lacey around? We thought they might have been in the oddly erotic yoga scene at the beginning but we couldn’t swear to it.

Anyway, after falling in the lake, Megan McKenna decided to talk to Chloe Meadows about Amber Dowding and Georgia Kousoulou’s warning. You know, when they said that Megs was only palling up with Chloe M again as her squad was down to just Pete Wicks and “third wheel” Amber Turner.

Lovely Chloe is all wide-eyed about how nice the girls are being, but we fear that she is so chuffed to be back in Megs’ good books that she runs the risk of being hurt again. Be careful please, our sweet Chloe.

The fear

ITV

Remember when Chloe and Courtney first joined Towie and no one would be their friend? That was a sad time. So now they’re finally part of the group, we’d hate to see them get cut off because they’re back in favour with Megan.

Speaking of Amber T, which we weren’t…

ITV

She’s still crying over Dan Edgar saying she’s “lost his friendship”. Come on, Amber T. Everyone saw his pie coming from a million miles (at least a series) away. Everyone.

Elsewhere…

Yaz Oukhellou is very silly

ITV

Yaz thinks mopping is a “girls’ thing”. We think Yaz’s attitude belongs in 1957.

Megan wore these glasses

ITV

Yep.

And…

Gemma Collins is our pesca / veggie / vegan / whatever queen

ITV

“You will not see me put meat in my mouth for a very long time,” she said, which even made Bobby Norris blush. Love. Her. So Hard.

See you for episode five!

Latest News

Towie

TOWIE: 7 Things We Learned From This Week's BONKERS Episode

Chloe Ferry Had The Best Reaction To Nathan Henry’s Erotic Antics On Geordie Shore

10 Reality Show Spin-Offs That You May Not Have Seen But NEED To

Kim Kardashian&#039;s hair stylist has revealed how to get her super sleek hair do

Kim Kardashian Reveals How She Used To Cheat On Her High School Tests

Here's How You Could Get YOUR Fan Art Featured On TV During The Just Tattoo Of Us Ad Breaks

Foo Fighters Wow London With Hit-Filled Set & Surprise Rick Astley Collaboration

Six Women Wore The Same Dress To A Wedding And No, They Weren't Bridesmaids

Avril Lavigne Is The Most 'Dangerous' Celeb To Search For Online

The Trailer For Chris And Kem's Straight Outta Love Island Spin-off Is Here And It Features Stormzy

13 Reality Stars Who Have The Most Random AF Phobias You've Ever Heard

Zoella And Alfie Deyes Are In Mykonos And Their Snaps Are Instagram Gold

These Hairy Bum Bags Will Give You The Sexy Dad Bod You Never Knew You Wanted

Nicki Minaj Teases "Epic" New Album In Candid Dazed Cover Story

Ariana Grande Expertly Styles Out Falling On Stage

All The Makeup Looks You'll Want To Steal From LFW SS18

12 European Castles Where You Can Live Out Your Fairytale Dream

Ariana Grande Gets Emotional On Social Media About Dangerous Woman Tour Ending

Love Island's Jess Shears Addresses Claim She 'Stole From YouTuber Ex JMX'

6 Lessons I Learnt From Ignoring All Travel Advice

We Finally Have Our First Look Of Veronica's Dad As He Returns To Riverdale

More From The Only Way Is Essex

Towie
TV Shows

TOWIE: 7 Things We Learned From This Week's BONKERS Episode

Celebrity

Tommy Mallet Slams TOWIE Producers Over How Georgia Kousoulou Is Being Portrayed In Megan McKenna Feud

Towie

TOWIE: Megan McKenna And Georgia Kousoulou's Mega Fight And & Other 7 Things We Learned

Towie

Seven WTAF moments from The Only Way is Essex episode 2

Ferne McCann Insists There's 'Absolutely No Way' Her Baby Will Ever Appear On TOWIE

Towie
TV Shows

9 Mind-Blowing Moments From The Only Way Is Marbs Episode 1

TOWIE's James Argent Reveals He's Set To Undergo A £6500 Nose Job

Celebrity

There Was Some Serious TOWIE Drama At V Festival As Cast Members Had 'Explosive' Argument In Front Of Everyone

Celebrity

TOWIE's Jake Hall Announces His Real Housewives Of Cheshire Girlfriend Missé Beqiri Is Pregnant

TV Shows

Find Out Which Past Love Island Winner Might Be Joining The Cast Of Towie

Celebrity

Megan McKenna Says TOWIE's 'B****y Atmosphere' Is Worse Than Ex On The Beach & CBB

Celebrity

Which Towie Star Is Planning To Star On Strictly Come Dancing This Year?

Trending Articles

Teen Mom UK Fans Are Losing It Over Mia Boardman's Sensational Birthday Outfit

Fifty Shades Freed
Movies

Watch Ana Become MRS GREY In The First Teaser Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed

Gaz Beadle Has Finally Confirmed The Sex Of His And Emma McVey's Baby!

Scotty T Sparks Engagement Rumours With *This* Mysterious Instagram Caption

Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Admits Aaron Chalmers Has 'Learnt Some New Bedroom Moves' As She Talks About Their Sh*g Pad Session - EXCLUSIVE

Baywatch

This Sexy Exclusive Clip From Baywatch Will Make You Want To Eat A Doughnut So Badly

Celebrity

13 Reality Stars Who Have The Most Random AF Phobias You've Ever Heard

Geordie Shore&#039;s Marnie Simpson breaks down ahead of Aaron Chalmers&#039; MMA fight

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Marnie Simpson Breaks Down As Aaron Chalmers Takes To The MMA Ring And WINS His First Fight

Chloe Ferry Had The Best Reaction To Nathan Henry’s Erotic Antics On Geordie Shore

Gaz Beadle Discusses Baby Names For His And Emma McVey's Future Son

Casey Johnson Shares Bedroom Selfie With Marnie Simpson As She Calls Him ‘Her Life’

Marnie Simpson Vows To Help Find Chloe Ferry A Surgeon To Sort Her 'Piggy' Nose