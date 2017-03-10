The Only Way Is Essex

TOWIE's Jake Hall Announces His Real Housewives Of Cheshire Girlfriend Missé Beqiri Is Pregnant

Jake Hall and Missé Beqiri are expecting the first ever TOWIE-RHOC hybrid baby.

Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 15:12

In a piece of baby news we didn't actually see coming, former TOWIE star Jake Hall has just announced on Instagram that he and his Real Housewives Of Cheshire girlfriend Missé Beqiri are expecting their first child together.

It is thought that Jake and Missé met at some point after his departure from the Essex-based reality show just over a year ago and the pair first went public with their romance back in October.

My world is complete... I can't wait to meet you 👶🏼🍼❣️ #boy or #girl

A post shared by J A K E H A L L. ⚓️ (@jakehall) on

The reality pair are clearly overjoyed with the news, with Jake writing: "My world is complete.. I can't wait to meet you."

Tbh this has come as a bit of a surprise but we're always up for a bit of cross-reality show procreation and couldn't be happier for the two of them.

Salsa time 💃

A post shared by J A K E H A L L. ⚓️ (@jakehall) on

Prior to meeting Missé, Jake was with his TOWIE co-star Chloe Lewis for seven years and the breakdown of the relationship was pretty well documented on the show - which he left after being hospitalised during a Marbella night club stabbing.

Missé is already awesome at the whole 'mum' thing seeing as she shares a three-year-old son with her footballer ex-husband Anders Lindegaard but we can't wait to see how the pair will tackle parenthood together when their little one arrives.

💕

A post shared by MISSÉ BEQIRI (@missebeqiri) on

No doubt they will be great and who knows, maybe they could even bag themselves a reality show of their own? We'd defo watch.

