The Only Way Is Essex

Which Towie Star Is Planning To Star On Strictly Come Dancing This Year?

Sunday, May 21, 2017 - 17:42

Lydia Bright has revealed she has her sights set on becoming a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing this year.

The 27-year-old reality star confessed she would love to get dressed up in sequins and learn the Cha Cha Cha on the hit BBC dance show.

Getty
Having already impressed on Channel 4’s The Jump and The Island with Bear Grylls, Lydia says dance is the next metaphorical mountain she would like to climb.

“I’d love to do it [Strictly],” she gushed to the Daily Star’s TV Life magazine as she reflected on her reality achievements so far – and discussed what future challenges she wants to embrace.

“My brother and I have also been talking about doing the marathon,” the Essex babe added.

Getty
Lydia explained she wants to take on challenges that “push her out of her comfort zone” after learning to survive with Bear Grylls, testing her limits on The Jump – and also participating in a charity bike ride round India with Denise Van Outen.

“I did the Island and the The Jump,” Lydia said.

“With The Island I got to raise money for cancer charities. I had my reservations about The Jump because people get injured, but I’ve always been up for trying new things. Now I’m thinking about 2017,” she explained.

Need more reality show drama in your life? Watch 7 Reality Show Crossover Fights That Got Nasty AF...

Latest News

Which Towie Star Is Planning To Star On Strictly Come Dancing This Year?

Katy Perry Refuses To Deny Her Song 'Swish Swish' Is A Taylor Swift Diss Track

Justin Bieber Is Over-sharing His Painful Eye Infection

Did Russell Crowe Just Reveal That Ed Sheeran Is Getting Married?

Jade Thirlwall Might Be Playing Princess Jasmine In Guy Ritchie’s Version Of Aladdin

Megan McKenna Rejects Her “Mental” Nickname And Reveals All Of The TOWIE Cast See Psychiatrists

Is Harry Styles Being Lined Up To Be A Judge On The X Factor?

Vicky Pattison’s Boyfriend Has Banned Her From Taking Topless Selfies

Arms

Here’s Everything We Know So Far About Nintendo’s Wacky New Fighting Game, Arms

South Park: The Fractured But Hole

YAASSS! We FINALLY Have A Release Date For The New South Park Game

Selena Gomez won&#039;t date Niall Horan even though she&#039;s flattered by his crush on her

Selena Gomez Is Flattered By Niall Horan’s Crush But Won’t Ever Date Him

The Kardashian&#039;s fave make up guru is launching her own range of make up

The Kardashian’s Go-To Make Up Guru Is Launching Her Own Make Up Range

Justin Bieber is a fan of Harry Styles&#039; Carpool Karaoke and his new album

Justin Bieber Congratulates Harry Styles On Lolz Carpool Karaoke And New Album 

Lateysha Grace has posted a super lol dancing in Ibiza video

Lateysha Dancing In A Teeny Tiny Bikini Is The Funniest Thing You’ll See Today 

Holly Hagan is a living Barbie Doll now

Holly Hagan Rocks The Real Life Barbie Doll Look In New Insta Selfie

Sophie Kasaei sets the record straight on Marnie and Aaron&#039;s relationship

Sophie Kasaei Sets The Record Straight On Maaron: “Marnie Is Single And Can Do What She Wants”

Vicky Pattison basically looks perfect in this new Instagram picture

Vicky Pattison Basically Looks Perfect In Boob-Tastic New Instagram Pic

Marnie Simpson is really happy being single and has no plans to get in a relationship

Marnie Simpson’s In A Really Good Place Right Now And Doesn’t Want A Relationship Just So You Know

Harry Styles Just Entered At No.1 On The UK Albums Chart!

Stephen Bear Charlotte Crosby Birthday Present

Charlotte Crosby Sliced Stephen Bear's Penis Open In An Excruciating Sex Accident

More From The Only Way Is Essex

Celebrity

Which Towie Star Is Planning To Star On Strictly Come Dancing This Year?

Celebrity

Megan McKenna Has A Warning For Her ‘Bitter’ TOWIE Castmates: I’m Not Going To Give A F***

Celebrity

Megan McKenna Claims She'll NEVER Make Peace With Chloe Sims After Pete Wicks Feud

Megan McKenna and Pete Weeks Are Getting Back Together And We Can&#039;t Even Deal
Celebrity

Megan McKenna Claims Chloe Sims STILL Has "An Issue" Following Pete Wicks Reunion

Celebrity

Chris Clark Is Officially Back Together With Ex Amber Dowding Weeks After Split From 'Heartbroken' Jesy Nelson

Celebrity

Chloe Sims Is Refusing To Film With Megan McKenna And Pete Wicks After Being Trolled Online

Celebrity

Chloe Sims Hits Back At Megan McKenna Fan Who Branded Her An 'Ugly Shit'

Celebrity

TOWIE's Kate Wright Laughs Off Insta Drama Over Her 'Massive Feet' With Hilar Post

Celebrity

Instagram Has Literally Lost Their Mind Over THIS Picture Of TOWIE's Kate Wright's 'Massive' Feet

Celebrity

Megan McKenna Restrained During Explosive Row With Pete Wicks 'Over Chloe Sims Rumours'

Celebrity

Megan McKenna Insists She 100% Didn't Cheat On Pete Wicks Before Their Split

Celebrity

Orlando Bloom Exposed As A Secret TOWIE Fan After Grilling Sam Faiers At An LA Bash

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Jemma Lucy Gropes Topless Chantelle Connelly's Boobs In A Shared Steamy Naked Shower

Stephen Bear Charlotte Crosby Birthday Present
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Sliced Stephen Bear's Penis Open In An Excruciating Sex Accident

Zahida Allen breaks down after kissing Scotty T on Geordie Shore
TV Shows

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Sob! Emosh Zahida Allen Breaks Down After Scotty T Neck On

Holly Hagan is a living Barbie Doll now
Celebrity

Holly Hagan Rocks The Real Life Barbie Doll Look In New Insta Selfie

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Gets Her PDA On With Stephen Bear In An Incredibly Risky Dress

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear react to Jess Impiazzi&#039;s new tattoo
TV Shows

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Reckon Jess Impiazzi Stitched Up Her Fiancé On Just Tattoo Of Us - EXCLUSIVE

TV Shows

Who Is Elettra Lamborghini? Everything You Need To Know About The Geordie Shore Star

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison’s Boyfriend Has Banned Her From Taking Topless Selfies

Celebrity

7 Reality Show Crossover Fights That Got Nasty AF

Sophie Kasaei sets the record straight on Marnie and Aaron&#039;s relationship
Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Sets The Record Straight On Maaron: “Marnie Is Single And Can Do What She Wants”

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Sets The Record Straight Over Supposed Rift Between Gaz Beadle And The Geordie Shore Cast

Celebrity

Aaron Chalmers Reignites Feud With "Sponger" Lewis Bloor After Joking He'll Marry Ex Marnie Simpson