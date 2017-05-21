Which Towie Star Is Planning To Star On Strictly Come Dancing This Year?

Lydia Bright has revealed she has her sights set on becoming a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing this year.

The 27-year-old reality star confessed she would love to get dressed up in sequins and learn the Cha Cha Cha on the hit BBC dance show.

Having already impressed on Channel 4’s The Jump and The Island with Bear Grylls, Lydia says dance is the next metaphorical mountain she would like to climb.

“I’d love to do it [Strictly],” she gushed to the Daily Star’s TV Life magazine as she reflected on her reality achievements so far – and discussed what future challenges she wants to embrace.

“My brother and I have also been talking about doing the marathon,” the Essex babe added.

Lydia explained she wants to take on challenges that “push her out of her comfort zone” after learning to survive with Bear Grylls, testing her limits on The Jump – and also participating in a charity bike ride round India with Denise Van Outen.

“I did the Island and the The Jump,” Lydia said.

“With The Island I got to raise money for cancer charities. I had my reservations about The Jump because people get injured, but I’ve always been up for trying new things. Now I’m thinking about 2017,” she explained.

