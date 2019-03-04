The Prodigy

The Prodigy's Keith Flint Dead At 49

The singer was found dead at his home in Essex this morning...

Monday, March 4, 2019 - 11:35

Keith Flint, frontman of iconic electronic band The Prodigy has died aged 49. The singer, who rose to prominence in the 90s with the group providing vocals on their No.1 tracks including 'Firestarter' and 'Breathe', was discovered around 8am this morning (Monday 3rd March) at his home in Dunmow, Essex.

Credit: Getty Images

An Essex Police spokesman told The Sun Online: "We were called to concerns for the welfare of a man at just after 8.10am on Monday.

"We attended and, sadly, a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

The band's official Twitter released a statement confirming the news saying: "It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed. We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time."

A further Instagram post, signed off by co-founder Liam Howlett, has claimed that the singer took his own life. "The news is true, I can’t believe I’m saying this but our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend," the post reads. "I’m shell shocked, f*ckin angry, confused and heart broken ..... r.i.p brother"

The news is true , I can’t believe I’m saying this but our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend , I’m shell shocked , fuckin angry , confused and heart broken ..... r.i.p brother Liam #theprodigy

The Prodigy was formed in 1990 by Howlett alongside Flint, with fellow singer and dancer Leeroy Thornhill. They were joined soon after by Maxim and Sharky, forming the intial line up of the band. The Prodigy went on to score seven UK No.1 albums including the now legendary Fat Of The Land and Music For The Jilted Generation.

The band released their seventh studio album No Tourists in November last year and have number of live dates scheduled this year including headline slots at Snowbombing and South West Four festivals.

Credit: Getty Images

Tributes have been pouring in on social media after the shock news of Flint's death:

Described as an "absolute sweetheart" by radio's Jo Whiley and "a great man" by The Chemical Brothers' Ed Simons, tributes from across the musical spectrum are being shared on social media.

Our thoughts go out to all of Keith's family, friends and fans at this difficult time. RIP Keith.

