The Prodigy's Keith Flint Dead At 49

Keith Flint, frontman of iconic electronic band The Prodigy has died aged 49. The singer, who rose to prominence in the 90s with the group providing vocals on their No.1 tracks including 'Firestarter' and 'Breathe', was discovered around 8am this morning (Monday 3rd March) at his home in Dunmow, Essex.

An Essex Police spokesman told The Sun Online: "We were called to concerns for the welfare of a man at just after 8.10am on Monday.

"We attended and, sadly, a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."

The band's official Twitter released a statement confirming the news saying: "It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed. We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time."

A further Instagram post, signed off by co-founder Liam Howlett, has claimed that the singer took his own life. "The news is true, I can’t believe I’m saying this but our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend," the post reads. "I’m shell shocked, f*ckin angry, confused and heart broken ..... r.i.p brother"

The Prodigy was formed in 1990 by Howlett alongside Flint, with fellow singer and dancer Leeroy Thornhill. They were joined soon after by Maxim and Sharky, forming the intial line up of the band. The Prodigy went on to score seven UK No.1 albums including the now legendary Fat Of The Land and Music For The Jilted Generation.

The band released their seventh studio album No Tourists in November last year and have number of live dates scheduled this year including headline slots at Snowbombing and South West Four festivals.

Tributes have been pouring in on social media after the shock news of Flint's death:

Described as an "absolute sweetheart" by radio's Jo Whiley and "a great man" by The Chemical Brothers' Ed Simons, tributes from across the musical spectrum are being shared on social media.

Absolutely devastated to hear the tragic news that the legend Keith Flint from @the_prodigy has passed away. Our thoughts & condolences are with all his friends and family. We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Keith and the life changing music they made and championed. RIP 💔 — Chase & Status (@chaseandstatus) March 4, 2019

Oh gosh, so sad to hear about Keith Flint, he was always great fun to be around and very kind to Tom and I when we first started doing shows together..great man. — ed simons (@eddychemical) March 4, 2019

Oh this is sad news. The death of Keith Flint. Whenever our paths crossed he was an absolute sweetheart. Really lovely. Incredible iconic frontman with a soft centre. 😓#RIPKeithFlint — Jo Whiley (@jowhiley) March 4, 2019

The Prodigy were one of the first big bands we supported years ago and Keith single-handedly shattered my presumption that big stars would have an arrogance and aloofness about them. He was so welcoming, sweet and passionate. 💙 — Rou Reyno (@RouReynolds) March 4, 2019

Keith Flint, beautiful man, incredible pioneer. Remembering the special times we had together making Empire. Heartbroken. Rest in Peace Brother. X — KasabianHQ (@KasabianHQ) March 4, 2019

Lost for words...RIP Keith Flint 💔 — Andy C (@ANDYC_ram) March 4, 2019

Truly in shock to read the news about the passing of Keith Flint. His work was a massive inspiration, breaking boundaries. Rest in peace — Armin van Buuren (@arminvanbuuren) March 4, 2019

No Keith! The words will come, but right now I need to get my head around this titanic loss. One of the greatest, gone too early. RIP Keith Flint 🔥 pic.twitter.com/20TqmXr7es — JACK SAUNDERS (@jackxsaunders) March 4, 2019

RIP Keith Flint. Very sad to hear the news that he’s passed away. I wouldn’t do what I do without him and The Prodigy in my life. A huge inspiration to me and many others 😔 pic.twitter.com/gXb8cHJGbW — Friction (@friction) March 4, 2019

Our thoughts go out to all of Keith's family, friends and fans at this difficult time. RIP Keith.