Koo Stark – An Apology
Wednesday, December 19, 2018 - 10:14
On 25 October 2018 we published an article entitled '10 of the most dramatic royal family moments ever'. That article incorrectly alleged that Ms Koo Stark was a "porn star". We accept that this allegation is unfounded and ought not to have been published and offer our apologies to Ms Stark for the distress caused, and have agreed to pay to her an appropriate sum of damages.
