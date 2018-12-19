Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Invite Us In For Christmas

The Royal World: Everything You Need To Know About Episode #6

Halsey Hits Back Against Haters Of Her Performance On NBC’s The Voice

Celebs You Could Realistically* Date In 2019

How To Navigate Sexist, Racist And Homophobic Conversations With Your Family This Christmas

Geordie Shore's Chrysten Zenoni Reveals Newborn's Unique Middle Name

Koo Stark – An Apology

KJ Apa Reveals Archie Is ‘On His Own Mission’ During The Rest Of Riverdale Season 3

Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Reveals Her Dad ‘Loved’ Alex Macpherson After Meeting Him On Restaurant Date

Selena Gomez Has Been Pictured For The First Time Since Her Temporary Hiatus

19 Songs We Can't Believe Are Turning 10 In 2019

18 Memes That Made 2018

18 of The Best Celeb Bums Of 2018

Hayley Kiyoko Talks First Kisses And Feeling Hella Jealous In MTV Laid Bare

Lili Reinhart Is Breaking Up With Twitter Over All The 'Hate' And 'Negativity'

Khloe Kardashian Blasts Trolls Who Hints Kim Kardashian Isn't Chicago's Biological Mother

Holly Hagan Shares Unedited Thong Pic As She Works To Embrace Her 'Flaws'

This Video Of Noah Centineo Singing Justin Bieber’s ‘Boyfriend’ Is Today’s Required Viewing

Geordie Shore's Kyle Christie Debuts Drastic New Hair After Chopping Off The 'Mop'