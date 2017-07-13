The Script

Exclusive! The Script Are BACK With New Single 'Rain' & Here's Your First Look At The Music Video

Take a look at these first-look shots from their forthcoming new vid...

Having teased us relentlessly over the past few days, The Script are officially back with brand new music tomorrow with 'Rain'. The first release from the trio in almost three years, 'Rain' will be the first single from their forthcoming fifth studio album, news of which will be announced in the coming weeks.

For now though, we've got some first-look shots from on set of the music video shoot...

Above, it looks like the guys are in for a wet reception and, below, we've just realised how much we've missed Danny's beautiful face!

And if you're looking to try and challenge the guys to Winner Stays On at pool, we're not sure they're in the mood for company right now...

But while the shots from the video may look moody AF, the guys reassure us it's a summer tune through and through:

"After a very long process of making Album 5, the song 'Rain' came right at the end," the band said. "It’s a summer song so we thought, only The Script can make it Rain in Summer."

