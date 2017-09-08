The Script

The Script Get Their Fourth UK Number One Album With 'Freedom Child'

While Taylor Swift celebrates a second week at number one with 'Look What You Made Me Do'...

Friday, September 8, 2017 - 18:00

Congratulations are in order for The Script this week as their brand new album debuts at Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart!

Everybody’s favourite Irish band released their fifth album Freedom Child last week and it has went straight in at number one, becoming their fourth (!) number one album in the UK. Amazing.

The new album sold more than twice the amount of its competition, Ed Sheeran's ÷, which is just absolutely insane

OfficialCharts.com

"You guys may never understand how happy we are to have achieved our fourth Number 1 album," the band said to OfficialCharts.com.

"We've worked so hard on it and ultimately the fans decided whether it's a strong album or not. We're so so lucky and are humbled by it."

Well, it's quite clear that the fans are loving The Script's new sound! Congratulations, guys!

View the lyrics

Elsewhere on the chart, LCD Soundsystem's fourth album American Dream is their highest-charting thus far as it debuts at Number 3, while last week's chart-toppers Queens of the Stone Age fall to Number 5 with Villains.

Over on the Official Singles Chart, Taylor Swift stays at the top spot for a second week with the inescapable bop ‘Look What You Made Me Do’.

The record-breaking single is her first ever UK number one single (how?!) and we can’t see it going anywhere any time soon...

Getty Images

The Top 3 stays the same as last week as Dua Lipa holds on strong at Number 2 with the still-fresh 'New Rules' and P!nk's 'What About Us' stays at Number 3, while Justin Bieber and BloodPop's 'Friends' climbs to Number 4.

J Balvin and Willy William's 'Mi Gente' reaches a new peak of Number 5 this week, and Demi Lovato's 'Sorry Not Sorry' also hits a new high of Number 9, making it her fourth solo Top 10 single (and sixth overall).

Taylor Swift makes two appearances in this week's Top 10 as the Reputation promotional single '...Ready For It?' storms in at Number 7 after just five days of sales. Whew.

As we all know, Megan McKenna revealed herself as the new Princess of Country this week with her brilliant debut single 'High Heeled Shoes' and she has debuted at Number 43, which is AMAZING for just two days of sales.

Just outside of the Top 10 we see that Camila Cabello has one of the biggest future hits as her Young Thug-assisted 'Havana' jumps to Number 11... without a video or any promotion.

This one is about to be huge!

By Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

View the lyrics

Latest News

The Script Get Their Fourth UK Number One Album With 'Freedom Child'

Shawn Mendes

A Look At Shawn Mendes' Glo Up: From Vine to MTV Unplugged

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Incredible Transformation As She Steps Out In Cut Out Dress

Beck’s New 'Up All Night' Video Is A Dreamy Delight

Perrie Edwards And Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Split Rumours Leave Fans Unconvinced

Tove Lo Is Fully Charged On Bouncy New Single 'Disco Tits'

Get to Know: Not3s

Love Island's Jamie Jewitt Comes Clean About Camilla Thurlow Split Rumours

7 Celebrity-Approved Tips For Relieving Stress & Anxiety

Charlotte Crosby Gives Her Verdict On Chloe Ferry’s Nose Job

Miley Cyrus Answers Seriously Awkward Questions About Her Sex Life In Front Of Her Nan

ZAYN Ft. Sia - Dusk Till Dawn - Music Video

New Music Round-Up: ZAYN, Kelly Clarkson, Megan McKenna and More...

Teen Mom UK 2: Check Out These Exciting Spoilers From The Series Finale

Nadine Coyle Brands Girls Aloud Bandmates As 'Bitter' As She Hints Cheryl And Others Were Jealous Of Her Vocals

Check Out These Proper Mint Spoilers From Geordie Shore Series 15 Episode #3!

Nadine Returns To Save Pop With Tropical Banger 'Go To Work'

Riverdale’s Cheryl Blossom Is Getting An 'Unexpected' Love Interest For Season 2

Sam Smith Is Here To Break Our Hearts With 'Too Good At Goodbyes'

"F**k It!" Friday: Grace Victory

Rihanna Hints She Wishes She Could Rewind And Redo Losing Her Virginity

More From The Script

The Script Get Their Fourth UK Number One Album With 'Freedom Child'

The Script

Rain [Explicit]

Music

Exclusive! The Script Are BACK With New Single 'Rain' & Here's Your First Look At The Music Video

The Script

MTV News | We Play Guess The Movie Line With The Script At V Festival

V Festival

MTV News | Catch All The Highlights From This Weekend At V Festival!

The Script

MTV News, Go Behind The Scenes For The Script's 'Man On A Wire' Video!

The Script

Man On A Wire

Kasabian & Calvin Harris To Headline V Festival 2015

T In The Park Reveal Full 2015 Line Up. But Who's Playing?

Are The Script Really Superheroes After All?

The Script

No Good In Goodbye

One Direction To Perform New Song On EastEnders' Albert Square Bridge

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle Drops A Relationship Bombshell On The House As He Finally Returns Following Emma McVey Split

Charlotte Crosby Looks Unrecognisable After Incredible Hair Transformation

Did Emma McVey Just Tweet And Delete The Sex Of Her And Gaz Beadle's Baby?

Love Island's Jamie Jewitt Comes Clean About Camilla Thurlow Split Rumours

Charlotte Crosby Gives Her Verdict On Chloe Ferry’s Nose Job

Holly Hagan Strips Down To A Bikini As She Takes A Swipe At Photoshop Claims

The Geordie Shore And Love Island Cast Are Set To Go Head-To-Head For This Collaboration

Perrie Edwards And Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Split Rumours Leave Fans Unconvinced

Fans Are Going Crazy For Chloe Ferry's Reaction To *This* Hilarious Moment On Geordie Shore

Teen Mom UK's Amber Butler Is Heading To University And We Couldn't Be Prouder Of Her

Harry Styles&#039; 1D bandmates express their condolences after his stepdad passes away

Harry Styles’ Voice Can Be Heard In Camille Rowe’s Insta Story And Fans Are Going Wild For It

Love Island's Cara De La Hoyde Confirms That She And Nathan Massey Are Dating Again