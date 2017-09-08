The Script Get Their Fourth UK Number One Album With 'Freedom Child'

Woke up this morning can't shake the thunder from last night You left with no warning and took the summer from my life
I gave you my everything and now my world it don't seem right Can we just go back to be us again?
Cause when I'm sitting in the bar all the lovers with umbrellas always pass me by It's like I'm living in the dark and my heart's turned cold since you left my life And no matter where I go girl I know I'm found alone, there ain't no blue sky I don't know what I'm doing wrong
Cause baby when you're gone all it does is rain, rain, rain down on me Each drop is pain, pain, pain when you leave It's such a shame we fucked up you and me Cause baby when you're gone all it does is rain
And it feels like oooooooohhh, oooooooohhh And it feels like oooooooohhh
Yeah, I try to find shelter here in the arms of someone new But I'd rather be there under the covers just with you, oohh
Cause you were my everything now I don't know what to do Ooh I'm caught up in the storm
Cause baby when you're gone all it does is rain, rain, rain down on me Each drop is pain, pain, pain when you leave It's such a shame, we fucked up you and me Cause baby when you're gone all it does is rain
Writer(s): James Barry, Danny O'donoghue, Camille Purcell, Mark Sheehan
Elsewhere on the chart, LCD Soundsystem's fourth album American Dream is their highest-charting thus far as it debuts at Number 3, while last week's chart-toppers Queens of the Stone Age fall to Number 5 with Villains.
The record-breaking single is her first ever UK number one single (how?!) and we can’t see it going anywhere any time soon...
The Top 3 stays the same as last week as Dua Lipa holds on strong at Number 2 with the still-fresh 'New Rules' and P!nk's 'What About Us' stays at Number 3, while Justin Bieber and BloodPop's 'Friends' climbs to Number 4.
J Balvin and Willy William's 'Mi Gente' reaches a new peak of Number 5 this week, and Demi Lovato's 'Sorry Not Sorry' also hits a new high of Number 9, making it her fourth solo Top 10 single (and sixth overall).
Taylor Swift makes two appearances in this week's Top 10 as the Reputation promotional single '...Ready For It?' storms in at Number 7 after just five days of sales. Whew.
As we all know, Megan McKenna revealed herself as the new Princess of Country this week with her brilliant debut single 'High Heeled Shoes' and she has debuted at Number 43, which is AMAZING for just two days of sales.
Just outside of the Top 10 we see that Camila Cabello has one of the biggest future hits as her Young Thug-assisted 'Havana' jumps to Number 11... without a video or any promotion.
This one is about to be huge!
By Ross McNeilage
I don't like your little games Don't like your tilted stage The role you made me play Of the fool No, I don't like you
I don't like your perfect crime How you laugh when you lie You said the gun was mine Isn't cool No, I don't like you (Oh)
But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time I've got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined I check it once, then I check it twice, oh!
Ooh, look what you made me do Look what you made me do Look what you just made me do Look what you just made me, ooh
I don't like your kingdom keys They once belonged to me You asked me for a place to sleep Locked me out and threw a feast (What?!)
The world moves on, another day, another drama, drama But not for me, not for me, all I think about is karma And then the world moves on, but one thing's for sure Maybe I got mine, but you'll all get yours
But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time I've got a list of names and yours is in red, underlined I check it once, then I check it twice, oh!
Ooh, look what you made me do Look what you made me do Look what you just made me do Look what you just made me, ooh
I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams I don't trust nobody and nobody trusts me I'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams
I'm sorry, but the old Taylor can't come to the phone right now Why? Oh, 'cause she's dead! Oh!
Ooh, look what you made me do Look what you made me do Look what you just made me do Look what you just made me, ooh
Oh! Look what you made me do Look what you made me do Look what you just made me do Look what you just made me, ooh
Writer(s): Jack Antonoff, Richard Fairbrass, Taylor Swift, Fred Fairbrass, Rob Manzoli
