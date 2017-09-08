The Script Get Their Fourth UK Number One Album With 'Freedom Child'

Congratulations are in order for The Script this week as their brand new album debuts at Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart!

Everybody’s favourite Irish band released their fifth album Freedom Child last week and it has went straight in at number one, becoming their fourth (!) number one album in the UK. Amazing.

The new album sold more than twice the amount of its competition, Ed Sheeran's ÷, which is just absolutely insane.

"You guys may never understand how happy we are to have achieved our fourth Number 1 album," the band said to OfficialCharts.com.

"We've worked so hard on it and ultimately the fans decided whether it's a strong album or not. We're so so lucky and are humbled by it."

Well, it's quite clear that the fans are loving The Script's new sound! Congratulations, guys!

Elsewhere on the chart, LCD Soundsystem's fourth album American Dream is their highest-charting thus far as it debuts at Number 3, while last week's chart-toppers Queens of the Stone Age fall to Number 5 with Villains.

Over on the Official Singles Chart, Taylor Swift stays at the top spot for a second week with the inescapable bop ‘Look What You Made Me Do’.

The record-breaking single is her first ever UK number one single (how?!) and we can’t see it going anywhere any time soon...

The Top 3 stays the same as last week as Dua Lipa holds on strong at Number 2 with the still-fresh 'New Rules' and P!nk's 'What About Us' stays at Number 3, while Justin Bieber and BloodPop's 'Friends' climbs to Number 4.

J Balvin and Willy William's 'Mi Gente' reaches a new peak of Number 5 this week, and Demi Lovato's 'Sorry Not Sorry' also hits a new high of Number 9, making it her fourth solo Top 10 single (and sixth overall).

Taylor Swift makes two appearances in this week's Top 10 as the Reputation promotional single '...Ready For It?' storms in at Number 7 after just five days of sales. Whew.

As we all know, Megan McKenna revealed herself as the new Princess of Country this week with her brilliant debut single 'High Heeled Shoes' and she has debuted at Number 43, which is AMAZING for just two days of sales.

Just outside of the Top 10 we see that Camila Cabello has one of the biggest future hits as her Young Thug-assisted 'Havana' jumps to Number 11... without a video or any promotion.

This one is about to be huge!

By Ross McNeilage

