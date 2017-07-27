The Sims 4 Is Coming To Consoles! Here Are All The New Features
Yaassss! Console owners, prepare to get addicted. Here are all the new features, release date and more.
Yaassss! The Sims 4 is coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on November 17, 2017.
“From creating unique Sims and building amazing homes to developing Sim’s relationships and pursuing careers, The Sims 4 delivers the same emotional connection our PC players cherish to a new wave of console players,” says publisher EA. “Fans will enjoy being empowered to create and control people in a vibrant virtual world as they experience life’s unpredictable, entertaining moments along the way.”
The Sims 4 on consoles offers all the play of the PC edition, along with “many of the additional content updates” EA has added to the game post-launch.
“The addition of a console-version of The Sims 4 has been long-awaited by fans and newcomers alike, and we at Maxis are beyond excited to bring The Sims to new platforms,” says executive producer, Lyndsay Pearson. “The game delivers a beautiful The Sims experience on console and comes packed with tons of the fan-favourite content, so players can look forward to the unique gameplay, self-expression, and fun that have come to be tentpoles of The Sims brand. The possibilities to play with life are as endless as the players’ creativity.”
25 Things The Sims Taught Us About Love
-
Wikia1 of 25
-
2 of 25
-
3 of 25
-
4 of 25
-
5 of 25
-
6 of 25
-
7 of 25
-
8 of 25
-
9 of 25
-
10 of 25
-
11 of 25
-
Wikia12 of 25
-
Wikia13 of 25
-
14 of 25
-
15 of 25
-
16 of 25
-
17 of 25
-
18 of 25
-
19 of 25
-
20 of 25
-
21 of 25
-
22 of 25
-
23 of 25
-
24 of 25
-
25 of 25
Preorder The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition - which also contains a Flaming Tiki Bar, “outrageous costumes, silly animal hats, and more” - will also give you access to the game a full three days early from November 14, 2017 - or November 9, if you’ve also got EA Access!
If you’re super excited and keen to put in your order now, you’ll get The Sims 4 Perfect Patio Stuff Pack, which includes extra stuff for your house, including hot tubs. WooHoo!
- By Vikki Blake @_vixx