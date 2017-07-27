The Sims 4 Is Coming To Consoles! Here Are All The New Features

Yaassss! The Sims 4 is coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on November 17, 2017.

“From creating unique Sims and building amazing homes to developing Sim’s relationships and pursuing careers, The Sims 4 delivers the same emotional connection our PC players cherish to a new wave of console players,” says publisher EA. “Fans will enjoy being empowered to create and control people in a vibrant virtual world as they experience life’s unpredictable, entertaining moments along the way.”

The Sims 4 on consoles offers all the play of the PC edition, along with “many of the additional content updates” EA has added to the game post-launch.

“The addition of a console-version of The Sims 4 has been long-awaited by fans and newcomers alike, and we at Maxis are beyond excited to bring The Sims to new platforms,” says executive producer, Lyndsay Pearson. “The game delivers a beautiful The Sims experience on console and comes packed with tons of the fan-favourite content, so players can look forward to the unique gameplay, self-expression, and fun that have come to be tentpoles of The Sims brand. The possibilities to play with life are as endless as the players’ creativity.”

Preorder The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition - which also contains a Flaming Tiki Bar, “outrageous costumes, silly animal hats, and more” - will also give you access to the game a full three days early from November 14, 2017 - or November 9, if you’ve also got EA Access!

If you’re super excited and keen to put in your order now, you’ll get The Sims 4 Perfect Patio Stuff Pack, which includes extra stuff for your house, including hot tubs. WooHoo!



- By Vikki Blake @_vixx