The Sims

The Sims 4 Is Coming To Consoles! Here Are All The New Features

Yaassss! Console owners, prepare to get addicted. Here are all the new features, release date and more.

Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 12:37

Yaassss! The Sims 4 is coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on November 17, 2017.

“From creating unique Sims and building amazing homes to developing Sim’s relationships and pursuing careers, The Sims 4 delivers the same emotional connection our PC players cherish to a new wave of console players,” says publisher EA. “Fans will enjoy being empowered to create and control people in a vibrant virtual world as they experience life’s unpredictable, entertaining moments along the way.”

The Sims 4: Xbox One and PS4 Official Trailer

The Sims 4 on consoles offers all the play of the PC edition, along with “many of the additional content updates” EA has added to the game post-launch.

“The addition of a console-version of The Sims 4 has been long-awaited by fans and newcomers alike, and we at Maxis are beyond excited to bring The Sims to new platforms,” says executive producer, Lyndsay Pearson. “The game delivers a beautiful The Sims experience on console and comes packed with tons of the fan-favourite content, so players can look forward to the unique gameplay, self-expression, and fun that have come to be tentpoles of The Sims brand. The possibilities to play with life are as endless as the players’ creativity.”

25 Things The Sims Taught Us About Love

  • Looking for love? Hop in a taxi and head downtown for a reccy.
    Wikia
    1 of 25
  • You can walk up to any hot stranger and even if you’re a solid 2/10 they’ll pretty much always start talking to you.
    redmancer.livejournal.com
    2 of 25
  • If you want to impress your date it’s not at all dubious to creep up to their house and place an anonymous vase of roses outside.
    redamancer.livejournal.com
    3 of 25
  • You can love who you want. Men. Women. Ghosts. Whatever.
    Twitter / @KimDing_91
    4 of 25
  • Netflix and chill with bae is difficult if you still live with ya ma.
    Twitter / @SimsProblems
    5 of 25
  • Nothing beats a reciprocated interaction with the one you love.
    Twitter / @_Dixie__
    6 of 25
  • Goosing is a legit form of flirting.
    forums.thesims.com
    7 of 25
  • Not ready for the heady heights of goosing? Try talking to yourself in the mirror to improve your social skills.
    thosevideogamemoments.tumblr.com
    8 of 25
  • Being yourself is usually the best policy.
    Twitter / @SimsProblems
    9 of 25
  • Stereotypical good looks don’t always work out in real life.
    simslogic1.tumblr.com
    10 of 25
  • Always go for a wee before you go on a date.
    forums.thesims.com
    11 of 25
  • If you meet an old lady called Miss Crumplebottom when you’re on a date, run.
    Wikia
    12 of 25
  • It’s probably best to avoid hot tubs that people have been “playing” in at all costs.
    Wikia
    13 of 25
  • Only offer to make a grilled cheese for boo if you’re certain you can operate the oven without it bursting into flames.
    miracusims.tumblr.com
    14 of 25
  • If things are heating up, this foreplay formula is a guaranteed winner.
    Twitter / @TheSimsLogic
    15 of 25
  • Just don’t get too excited and chew their face off.
    simssopa.tumblr.com
    16 of 25
  • Always use protection.
    jellybeanery.tumblr.com
    17 of 25
  • And don’t, er, overdo things.
    Twitter / @SimsProblems
    18 of 25
  • If your 5 hour date has gone exceptionally well, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t propose the very same day.
    Twitter / @_jmanrock0801_
    19 of 25
  • Though do remember your marriage isn’t legit unless you say “I do” under a flower festooned arch.
    Twitter / @simlicy
    20 of 25
  • Pro tip: If your wife is giving birth, don’t ask her what’s for dinner.
    howfarcanipushmysims.tumblr.com
    21 of 25
  • But once the baby arrives, don’t let it get in the way of date night.
    Twitter / @TheSimsLogic
    22 of 25
  • Marriage is hard work, but if you do make a mistake learn how to work through it.
    thosevideogamemoments.tumblr.com
    23 of 25
  • Or else.
    Twitter / @SimsProblems
    24 of 25
  • Still, at least you can always hook up with the Grim Reaper #silverlinings.
    justsimthings.tumblr.com
    25 of 25

Preorder The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition - which also contains a Flaming Tiki Bar, “outrageous costumes, silly animal hats, and more” - will also give you access to the game a full three days early from November 14, 2017 - or November 9, if you’ve also got EA Access!

If you’re super excited and keen to put in your order now, you’ll get The Sims 4 Perfect Patio Stuff Pack, which includes extra stuff for your house, including hot tubs. WooHoo! 


- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

Latest News

Stormi Bree and Lucky Blue Smith welcome a baby girl together.

Lucky Blue Smith And Stormi Bree Welcome Baby Girl And Give Her Quite The Unusual Name

Oh look, here&#039;s a nice pic of Robert Pattinson for your eyeballs to enjoy.

Robert Pattinson Got Expelled From School For Selling Porn Mags

Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, The xx and More All Receive 2017 Mercury Prize Nominations

The Sims 4

The Sims 4 Is Coming To Consoles! Here Are All The New Features

Megan McKenna and Pete Weeks Are Getting Back Together And We Can&#039;t Even Deal

Megan McKenna Declares Her Love For Pete Wicks After Proving Relationship Is Back ON

Miley Cyrus Just Posted The Cutest Dedication To Liam Hemsworth On Instagram

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Megan Salmon-Ferrari reveals her engagement to Dylan Siggers is off in brand new Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Reveals Sick Trolls Faked Her Sister's Death On Social Media

Ferne McCann Goes Make-Up Free As She Shows Off Growing Baby Bump

Justin Bieber was involved in a traffic accident after attending a church service.

Justin Bieber Hits A Photographer By Accident With His Truck After Church

Joe Jonas, Cameron Dallas, Khalid and More Star in Charli XCX's 'Boys' Video

Harry Styles Has The World's Most Handsome Chin And Eyes According To Science

Zayn Malik Reveals He Slept On Nothing But A Mattress For Six Months As He Addresses His Anxiety Battle

Charlotte Crosby Shares Footage Of Sleeping Stephen Bear On Dubai Break

Donald Trump transgender ban military laverne cox

Laverne Cox, Caitlyn Jenner Lead Celeb Outrage At Trump’s Transgender Military Ban

Toxic Britney Spears GIFs

Signs You’re In A Toxic Friendship

Selena Gomez Releases Her 'Fetish' Video and It's Amazing

14 Celebs Who Have Totally Trolled Other Celebrities On Social Media

Vicky Pattison basically looks perfect in this new Instagram picture

Vicky Pattison's Ann Summers Underwear Collab Is Here And You're Going To Want It All

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West ‘Expecting Third Child Via Surrogate’

GIF about friendship

In Defense of the Internet Friend

More From The Sims

The Sims 4
Games

The Sims 4 Is Coming To Consoles! Here Are All The New Features

Ever Oasis

This New Nintendo Game Is Basically A Cross Between The Sims And Animal Crossing

The Sims
Games

Classic The Sims Is Coming To Your Phone

The Sims

25 Things The Sims Taught Us About Love

The Sims
Games

25 Things The Sims Taught Us About Love And Sex

The Sims Pets

21 Times The Sims Pets Made You Say WTF

The Sims
Games

21 Times The Sims Pets Made You Say WTF

Games

7 New Games Coming Out In December 2015!

Helen Flanagan Turns Tortured Artist For Video Game Launch

Katy Perry Teams Up With The Sims 3

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Sets The Record Straight On Her Opinion Of Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear

11 Reality Stars Who've Dished The Very Real Dirt On The Shows That Made Them Famous

Celebrity

Love Island's Muggy Mike Goes Full On Savage While Trolling Montana Brown's Instagram Live

Celebrity

7 Celebrities Who Dared To Date A Civilian

Celebrity

7 Reality TV Couples Who Were Down To Have Sex On TV

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Gets Seriously Emotional About Her Friendship With Ferne McCann

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Reveals That She And Stephen Bear "Hated" Celebs Go Dating

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach’s Josh Ritchie Just Posted The Most Hilarious Video Of Max Morley

Celebrity

Geordie Shore's Sam Bentham Has Gone Down A *Very* Different Career Route

Music

MTV Crashes Plymouth 2017 | Event Info

Teen Mom UK&#039;s Naomi Konickova explains why she&#039;s taking a break from the show

Teen Mom UK's Naomi Konickova Explains Why She's Taking A Break From The Show - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Love Island's Chris Had To Request Larger Condoms Due To His Sizeable Manhood