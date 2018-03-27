Woohoo! The Sims Mobile Is Here. Here's Everything You Can Do In It

It's finally here - The Sims is now out on mobile!

Up until now, the only people who've been able to live a second life in The Sims on their phone have been those involved in testing the game. Now, however, it's opened up and is available worldwide via the Apple and Google stores - here, take a look at what's on offer:

"Express your creativity as you customize your Sims’ distinct appearances and unique personalities, giving them traits and having fun with fashion and hairstyles," states EA's description of the game. "Effortlessly build your Sims the perfect home, choosing favorite designs and décor, with more detail than ever before on mobile. Experience the rich and entertaining moments of your Sims’ lives as they accomplish career goals, pursue hobbies, develop relationships, and improve their Lifestyle. Party with friends, fall in love, and establish a legacy. What stories will you tell?"

You can download The Sims Mobile now for your phone / EA

"In The Sims Mobile, we’ve dramatically increased the quality of Sims and the various environments they play in.” said creative director, Brandon Gill. "With The Sims Mobile, we’re able to bring players those time-loved features with new, highly detailed customization options in Create-A-Sim and Build Mode."

The game is available now for free from the Apple and Google stores (although there are also in-app purchases, too). Download and play before March 21, 2018, and you'll receive an "early bird" gift, including A Mid-Flutter’s Dream Top, Artist’s Mood Tee, and a Burst Your Bubble Rug.

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx