The Sims

Woohoo! The Sims Mobile Is Here. Here's Everything You Can Do In It

Here's everything you need to know about the new Sims game for your phone.

Tuesday, March 27, 2018 - 15:08

It's finally here - The Sims is now out on mobile!

Up until now, the only people who've been able to live a second life in The Sims on their phone have been those involved in testing the game. Now, however, it's opened up and is available worldwide via the Apple and Google stores - here, take a look at what's on offer:

The Sims Mobile Official Launch Trailer

"Express your creativity as you customize your Sims’ distinct appearances and unique personalities, giving them traits and having fun with fashion and hairstyles," states EA's description of the game. "Effortlessly build your Sims the perfect home, choosing favorite designs and décor, with more detail than ever before on mobile. Experience the rich and entertaining moments of your Sims’ lives as they accomplish career goals, pursue hobbies, develop relationships, and improve their Lifestyle. Party with friends, fall in love, and establish a legacy. What stories will you tell?"

You can download The Sims Mobile now for your phone / EA

"In The Sims Mobile, we’ve dramatically increased the quality of Sims and the various environments they play in.” said creative director, Brandon Gill. "With The Sims Mobile, we’re able to bring players those time-loved features with new, highly detailed customization options in Create-A-Sim and Build Mode."

The game is available now for free from the Apple and Google stores (although there are also in-app purchases, too). Download and play before March 21, 2018, and you'll receive an "early bird" gift, including A Mid-Flutter’s Dream Top, Artist’s Mood Tee, and a Burst Your Bubble Rug.

Wondering what else is new to play? Check our our picks of the best games coming up in 2018!

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

25 Things The Sims Taught Us About Love

  • Looking for love? Hop in a taxi and head downtown for a reccy.
    Wikia
    1 of 25
  • You can walk up to any hot stranger and even if you’re a solid 2/10 they’ll pretty much always start talking to you.
    redmancer.livejournal.com
    2 of 25
  • If you want to impress your date it’s not at all dubious to creep up to their house and place an anonymous vase of roses outside.
    redamancer.livejournal.com
    3 of 25
  • You can love who you want. Men. Women. Ghosts. Whatever.
    Twitter / @KimDing_91
    4 of 25
  • Netflix and chill with bae is difficult if you still live with ya ma.
    Twitter / @SimsProblems
    5 of 25
  • Nothing beats a reciprocated interaction with the one you love.
    Twitter / @_Dixie__
    6 of 25
  • Goosing is a legit form of flirting.
    forums.thesims.com
    7 of 25
  • Not ready for the heady heights of goosing? Try talking to yourself in the mirror to improve your social skills.
    thosevideogamemoments.tumblr.com
    8 of 25
  • Being yourself is usually the best policy.
    Twitter / @SimsProblems
    9 of 25
  • Stereotypical good looks don’t always work out in real life.
    simslogic1.tumblr.com
    10 of 25
  • Always go for a wee before you go on a date.
    forums.thesims.com
    11 of 25
  • If you meet an old lady called Miss Crumplebottom when you’re on a date, run.
    Wikia
    12 of 25
  • It’s probably best to avoid hot tubs that people have been “playing” in at all costs.
    Wikia
    13 of 25
  • Only offer to make a grilled cheese for boo if you’re certain you can operate the oven without it bursting into flames.
    miracusims.tumblr.com
    14 of 25
  • If things are heating up, this foreplay formula is a guaranteed winner.
    Twitter / @TheSimsLogic
    15 of 25
  • Just don’t get too excited and chew their face off.
    simssopa.tumblr.com
    16 of 25
  • Always use protection.
    jellybeanery.tumblr.com
    17 of 25
  • And don’t, er, overdo things.
    Twitter / @SimsProblems
    18 of 25
  • If your 5 hour date has gone exceptionally well, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t propose the very same day.
    Twitter / @_jmanrock0801_
    19 of 25
  • Though do remember your marriage isn’t legit unless you say “I do” under a flower festooned arch.
    Twitter / @simlicy
    20 of 25
  • Pro tip: If your wife is giving birth, don’t ask her what’s for dinner.
    howfarcanipushmysims.tumblr.com
    21 of 25
  • But once the baby arrives, don’t let it get in the way of date night.
    Twitter / @TheSimsLogic
    22 of 25
  • Marriage is hard work, but if you do make a mistake learn how to work through it.
    thosevideogamemoments.tumblr.com
    23 of 25
  • Or else.
    Twitter / @SimsProblems
    24 of 25
  • Still, at least you can always hook up with the Grim Reaper #silverlinings.
    justsimthings.tumblr.com
    25 of 25

 

Latest News

Teen Mom: Young And Pregnant: Get To Know The Cast Of MTV’s Brand New Series
Teen Mom UK Episode 3 Spoiler Video: Megan Salmon-Ferrari Opens Up About Her Mental Health As She Admits She’s Nervous For Counselling
Fans Reckon Kim Kardashian And Mario Dedivanovic's New Eyeshadow Palette Is A Kylie Jenner Rip Off
5 Seconds Of Summer Play MTV Slanguage
Watch 5 Seconds Of Summer Take Our Slanguage Challenge!
Megan McKenna Goes Topless In Saucy New Pic And It's All For A Good Cause
The Sims Mobile
Woohoo! The Sims Mobile Is Here. Here's Everything You Can Do In It
Common Eyeshadow Mistakes You're Making And How To Fix Them
5 Seconds Of Summer in &#039;Want You Back&#039; video
5 Seconds Of Summer Release Incredible 'Want You Back' Video
Marnie Simpson Posts The Belfie To End All Belfies In Leopard Print Bodysuit
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Admits Casey Johnson Gets 'Jealous' Of Her Exes
Is Facebook Logging Your Phone Calls And Texts?
Superhot Game
Twitch Prime Subscribers Can Download All These Games For Free Right Now
Album artwork for Cardi B&#039;s debut album &#039;Invasion of Privacy&#039;
Cardi B Announces Debut Album 'Invasion Of Privacy'
Lugia in Pokemon Go
Pokemon Go Only Has A Few Days Left For You To Catch This Rare Legendary Pokemon
Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey’s Son Rushed To Hospital For Emergency Care
Mew in Pokemon
Pokemon Go Is Bringing You Mew And Story Quests For The First Time
auren Jauregui poses in the press room during 102.7 KIIS FM&#039;s Jingle Ball 2017 presented by Capital One at The Forum on December 1, 2017 in Inglewood, California
Lauren Jauregui Goes Solo In Playboy Interview
The Awkward Moment A Riverdale Fan Asked Cole Sprouse If He’s Dating Lili Reinhart
Drake performs at Qudos Bank Arena on November 7, 2017 in Sydney, Australia
Drake’s 'One Dance' & 'God’s Plan' Just Made UK Chart History
Kylie Jenner Goes Platinum Blonde Amid Claims She Wants To Be A ‘Hot’ Mum

More From The Sims

The Sims Mobile
Woohoo! The Sims Mobile Is Here. Here's Everything You Can Do In It
The Sims 4
You Won't Believe What The New Pack For The Sims 4 Will Have You Doing
The Sims 4
You Have Got To See The CBB 2018 Housemates Recreated In The Sims 4
The Sims 4
Games
The Sims 4 Is Coming To Consoles! Here Are All The New Features
Ever Oasis
This New Nintendo Game Is Basically A Cross Between The Sims And Animal Crossing
The Sims
Games
Classic The Sims Is Coming To Your Phone
The Sims
25 Things The Sims Taught Us About Love
The Sims
Games
25 Things The Sims Taught Us About Love And Sex
The Sims Pets
21 Times The Sims Pets Made You Say WTF
The Sims
Games
21 Times The Sims Pets Made You Say WTF
Games
7 New Games Coming Out In December 2015!
Helen Flanagan Turns Tortured Artist For Video Game Launch

Trending Articles

Chloe Ferry Provides Evidence That Sam Gowland Is The Perfect Boyfriend
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Accidentally Posts This Snap Of Casey Johnson's Penis Then Deletes It
Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey’s Son Rushed To Hospital For Emergency Care
Bella Hadid Just Unliked This Selena Gomez Instagram And Fans Are Confused
Zayn Malik 'Scraps' Most Of His Second Album Due To Heartbreak Over Gigi Hadid
The Charlotte Show SPOILERS: Charlotte Crosby Introduces Her New Series In Exclusive Video Sneak Peeks From First Episode, Expect Tears And Tension Between Josh Ritchie And BFF Melissa
Holly Hagan Hits Out At Claims She Photoshopped Her Thighs In This Instagram Post
Marnie Simpson Posts The Belfie To End All Belfies In Leopard Print Bodysuit
Teen Mom UK Episode 3 Spoiler Vid: Mia Boardman Admits There’s ‘No Going Back’ For Her And Manley Geddes As They Argue Over Erin Corrigan Staying At Manley’s House
Netflix Releases Trigger Warning Video Ahead Of 13 Reasons Why Series 2
Megan McKenna Goes Topless In Saucy New Pic And It's All For A Good Cause
Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Admits Casey Johnson Gets 'Jealous' Of Her Exes