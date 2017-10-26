The Valleys

The Valleys' Carley Belmonte Sees The Ghost Of Her Dead Mum In A Snapchat Picture

Has Carley really taken a picture of a ghost!?

Saturday, October 28, 2017 - 15:03

It’s nearly Halloween and Carley Belmonte is TOTALLY freaking us out right now. The Valleys star has posted on Instagram about capturing the ghost of her mum in Snapchat pictures. 

While taking some selfies, Carley claims that the image of her mum popped up behind her - and her mum even ended up with bunny ears to match Carley's

Charlotte Crosby And Holly Hagan Get Scary For Halloween....

“I wasn't going to share this because it's a difficult subject for me, and I am private with this sort of stuff however; after first freaking out I can now honestly say that I've found so much comfort in this and my heart is filled with love and warmth,” Carley has written on Insta. 

And just to be clear, the reality star really is convinced that she has actually taken a picture of her mum’s spirit.

“For those who know she has passed, yes I am claiming it is her spirit - take a close look she looks see thru, spirit alike,” she added. 

Whether you believe in ghosts or not it’s actually really sweet and it’s clearly giving Carley some comfort. 

I wasn't going to share this because it's a difficult subject for me, and I am private with this sort of stuff however; after first freaking out I can now honestly say that I've found so much comfort in this and my heart is filled with love and warmth. Today I had my hair cut and after I decided to curl it in practise for sat and send it to my hairdresser so show her, so I open snapchat as you do and use the first filter as I was make up free and feeling pale.. and this is what happened. I took two photos. In the exact same spot, with the same filter about 4 seconds apart but in the first photo behind me is my mum! For those who know she has passed yes I am claiming it is her spirit take a close look she looks see thru, spirit alike, she's black and white apart from her eyes.. my mum had one brown eye, one green .. and that's exactly what you see in the picture. I had always felt her presence, but now I can live my life knowing not only is she watching over me but she is always right beside me ( LITERALLY) So when people tell you they will always be with you, they will and ARE❤️ Unbelievable!

“Now I can live my life knowing not only is she watching over me but she is always right beside me (LITERALLY),” she writes. 

Which is really quite heartwarming. *Sends hugs to Carley*

 

WATCH! Geordie Shore lasses Charlotte Crosby And Holly Hagan Get Scary For Halloween....

 

