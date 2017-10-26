The Valleys' Carley Belmonte Sees The Ghost Of Her Dead Mum In A Snapchat Picture

It’s nearly Halloween and Carley Belmonte is TOTALLY freaking us out right now. The Valleys star has posted on Instagram about capturing the ghost of her mum in Snapchat pictures.

While taking some selfies, Carley claims that the image of her mum popped up behind her - and her mum even ended up with bunny ears to match Carley's

“I wasn't going to share this because it's a difficult subject for me, and I am private with this sort of stuff however; after first freaking out I can now honestly say that I've found so much comfort in this and my heart is filled with love and warmth,” Carley has written on Insta.

And just to be clear, the reality star really is convinced that she has actually taken a picture of her mum’s spirit.

“For those who know she has passed, yes I am claiming it is her spirit - take a close look she looks see thru, spirit alike,” she added.

Whether you believe in ghosts or not it’s actually really sweet and it’s clearly giving Carley some comfort.

“Now I can live my life knowing not only is she watching over me but she is always right beside me (LITERALLY),” she writes.

Which is really quite heartwarming. *Sends hugs to Carley*

Words: Olivia Cooke

