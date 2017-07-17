The Vamps

The Vamps Are Outselling Ed Sheeran 2:1 In The Albums Chart

The 'All Night' band are on course to oust the 'Shape of You' singer from the top spot...

Monday, July 17, 2017 - 18:00

The Vamps look set to break Ed Sheeran's fourth stint at Number 1 on the UK albums chart this year.

YES THE VAMPS COULD ACTUALLY OUTSELL MULTI PLATINUM CHART KING ED SHEERAN.

As it stands the 'Can We Dance' hitmakers new album Night & Day is currently outselling Ed Sheeran's ÷  2:1.

Should they manage to maintain this lead, Night & Day will become the British pop rock group's first UK Number 1 album.

In spite of their impressive sales, Wake Up peaked at 10 and Meet The Vamps had to settle for the Number 2 spot.

Night & Day includes the hit singles 'All Night', 'Middle of the Night' and 'Hands'. 

It is also a two part album. The Night edition was released on Friday and the Day edition will follow this December so there's every chance that The Vamps could return to the top spot with the album this Christmas. Fingers crossed that they can do it. 

Elsewhere on the chart, London based duo, Oh Wonder, are at Number 3 with their new album Ultralife and this week's MTV featured artist Bugzy Malone is on track to have his first Top 5 EP with King of the North currently sitting at Number 5.

Over on the UK singles chart, DJ Khaled, Rihanna and Bryson Tiller are battling Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber.

[youtube]

As it stands 'Wild Thoughts' is on track to break 'Despacito''s nine week reign at the top of the charts.

If it does it will be Rihanna's ninth Number 1 in the UK.

Elsewhere in the Top 5, Calvin Harris, Pharrell Williams, Big Sean and Katy Perry's hit 'Feels' holds at Number 3, French Montana's 'Unforgettable (Ft. Swae Lee)' rises to Number 4 and Jonas Blue rounds it off with 'Mama (Ft. William Singe).

Further down on the chart, Demi Lovato has risen to Number 26 with 'Sorry Not Sorry' and her friend and fellow former Disney star, Selena Gomez is on course to score her 11th UK Top 40 hit with 'Fetish' currently sitting quite comfortably at Number 28.

Come back on Friday to find out where everyone ends up!

The Vamps Are Outselling Ed Sheeran 2:1 In The Albums Chart

