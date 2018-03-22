This New Walking Dead Mobile Game Is Pokemon Go With Zombies

If you've ever played Pokémon Go and thought to yourself, "Wow, imagine how nice it would be if you were hunting horrific zombies instead of adorable Pokémon!", then pay attention, because you're going to love The Walking Dead's new mobile game.

Just like Pokémon Go, The Walking Dead: Our World is an augmented reality game based upon the hugely popular zombie survival TV series, The Walking Dead, which means you get to play the game using a camera that shows you the world as we know it, but with some uninvited dead guests shuffling around, too. That's right - you get to fight Walkers in the real world!

The game utilises Google Maps, which means whenever the maps in your local area are updated, so will the world inside the game.

The game will allow you to hunt down Walkers in the real world, as well as collecting gear and levelling up as one of a range of familiar faces from the TV show, including Rick, Daryl, and Michonne. Obviously, you won't be catching the Walkers with Poké Balls - instead, you'll get a range of guns to experiment with and take down those pesky Walkers.

As yet there's no specific release date confirmed, but The Walking Dead: Our World is expected to release in the next few months. As always, we'll keep you posted!

