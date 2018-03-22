The Walking Dead

This New Walking Dead Mobile Game Is Pokemon Go With Zombies

The Walking Dead: Our World brings zombies to your real life. Here's all the details.

Thursday, March 22, 2018 - 13:35

If you've ever played Pokémon Go and thought to yourself, "Wow, imagine how nice it would be if you were hunting horrific zombies instead of adorable Pokémon!", then pay attention, because you're going to love The Walking Dead's new mobile game.

Our World uses Google Maps to bring zombies into your real world. Eek! / NeX Games

Just like Pokémon Go, The Walking Dead: Our World is an augmented reality game based upon the hugely popular zombie survival TV series, The Walking Dead, which means you get to play the game using a camera that shows you the world as we know it, but with some uninvited dead guests shuffling around, too. That's right - you get to fight Walkers in the real world!

The Walking Dead: Our World - Sneak Peek Trailer

The game utilises Google Maps, which means whenever the maps in your local area are updated, so will the world inside the game.

The game will allow you to hunt down Walkers in the real world, as well as collecting gear and levelling up as one of a range of familiar faces from the TV show, including Rick, Daryl, and Michonne. Obviously, you won't be catching the Walkers with Poké Balls - instead, you'll get a range of guns to experiment with and take down those pesky Walkers.

As yet there's no specific release date confirmed, but The Walking Dead: Our World is expected to release in the next few months. As always, we'll keep you posted!

While we're on the topic of augmented reality games, did you catch the secret hidden in the latest Pokemon Go update? And don't forget about this cheeky hack to grab more super rare Pokemon…

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

HIT PLAY TO SEE THE BIGGEST NEW GAMES COMING SOON... 

