Did The Weeknd Just Open Up About His Baby Plans With Bella Hadid?

The Weeknd has just released one of his most revealing songs to date and fans are speculating that it was written about his relationship with ex Bella Hadid.

The singer has dropped a track called ‘After Hours’ from his upcoming album, which clearly addresses the end of a relationship. The lyrics also delve into his dreams of starting a family with his ex in the future.

The first verse reads:

"Thought I almost died in my dream again (Baby, almost died)

Fightin' for my life, I couldn't breathe again

I'm fallin' into new (Oh, oh)

Without you goin' smooth (Fallin' in)

'Cause my heart belongs to you

I'll risk it all for you

I won't just leave

This time, I'll never leave

I wanna share babies

Protection, we won't need"

The couple’s most recent split happened in Summer 2019. Just six months earlier, an insider told Us Weekly that the two were "madly in love with each other" and that "a proposal” was on the horizon.

Insiders told E! News that “distance” was a factor in their eventual separation, adding that they were "in different places...physically and mentally."

More lyrics from the track include The Weeknd’s acknowledgement that he’d had “Different girls on the floor, distractin' my thoughts of you,” and that he didn’t want to wake up in a bed that didn’t have his soulmate in it.

He attended Bella’s 23rd birthday celebrations as a friend back in October, although plenty of fans are hoping that they might give their relationship just one more try.

Judging by these lyrics, it sounds like the ball is now in Bella’s court.