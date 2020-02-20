The Weeknd

Did The Weeknd Just Open Up About His Baby Plans With Bella Hadid?

It sounds like he wants to give their relationship another chance

Thursday, February 20, 2020 - 09:58

The Weeknd has just released one of his most revealing songs to date and fans are speculating that it was written about his relationship with ex Bella Hadid.

The singer has dropped a track called ‘After Hours’ from his upcoming album, which clearly addresses the end of a relationship. The lyrics also delve into his dreams of starting a family with his ex in the future.

Getty

The first verse reads: 

"Thought I almost died in my dream again (Baby, almost died)
Fightin' for my life, I couldn't breathe again
I'm fallin' into new (Oh, oh)
Without you goin' smooth (Fallin' in)
'Cause my heart belongs to you
I'll risk it all for you
I won't just leave
This time, I'll never leave
I wanna share babies
Protection, we won't need"

The couple’s most recent split happened in Summer 2019. Just six months earlier, an insider told Us Weekly that the two were "madly in love with each other" and that "a proposal” was on the horizon.

Getty

Insiders told E! News that “distance” was a factor in their eventual separation, adding that they were "in different places...physically and mentally."

More lyrics from the track include The Weeknd’s acknowledgement that he’d had “Different girls on the floor, distractin' my thoughts of you,” and that he didn’t want to wake up in a bed that didn’t have his soulmate in it.

Getty

He attended Bella’s 23rd birthday celebrations as a friend back in October, although plenty of fans are hoping that they might give their relationship just one more try.

Judging by these lyrics, it sounds like the ball is now in Bella’s court.

Latest News

Did The Weeknd Just Open Up About His Baby Plans With Bella Hadid?
Logan Paul Reveals His “Date” With Jake’s Ex Tana Mongeau Was A Prank
Get To Know YellowStraps
Get To Know: YellowStraps
KJ Apa And Girlfriend Clara Berry Share A Cute Insight Into Their Romance
Harry Styles Left ‘Shaken Up’ After Being Robbed At Knifepoint On Valentine’s Day
Lizzo performs during The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England.
BRITs 2020: 12 Major Moments From Music's Most Unforgettable Night
Dave, winner of the Mastercard Album Of The Year award, poses in the winners room at The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020 in London, England
BRITs 2020: Full Winners List - Dave, Stormzy, Lewis Capaldi and Billie Eilish Dominate
MTV Push Live At Tape London
Apply For Guest List For MTV PUSH Live At Tape London!
Kylie Jenner Invites Fans Inside Her Incredible $1 Million Designer Bag Closet
Tana Mongeau Has Been Pictured Being Kissed By Jake’s Brother Logan Paul
A YouTuber Landed A Date With James Charles By Sliding Into His Mentions
Lili Reinhart Fans Think She Wrote This Romantic Poem About Cole Sprouse
Miley Cyrus Jokes About Having A Major Wardrobe Malfunction On Instagram
Kim Kardashian Invited Khloe Kardashian’s Ex Tristan Thompson To Dinner
Zayn Malik Responds To The #FreeZayn Campaign That Fans Have Organised
You Can Now Watch The Moment Justin Bieber Saw Hailey Walking Down The Aisle
Get To Know girl in red
Get To Know: girl in red
Noah Centineo Discusses His Past Drug Use Three Years After Going Sober
Ariana Grande Has Been Spotted Kissing A Mystery Man In Los Angeles
Why Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart Have Sparked Break-Up Rumours Again

More From The Weeknd

Did The Weeknd Just Open Up About His Baby Plans With Bella Hadid?
The Weeknd - Blinding Lights - Music Video
The Weeknd
Blinding Lights
The Weeknd - Heartless - Music Video
The Weeknd
Heartless [Explicit]
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd partying in New York City
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Spotted Together At Her 23rd Birthday Party
The Reason Bella Hadid And The Weeknd Have Reportedly Split For A Second Time
SZA. The Weeknd &amp; Travis Scott - Power Is Power - Music Video
SZA. The Weeknd & Travis Scott
Power Is Power
NAV Ft. The Weeknd - Price On My Head - Music Video
NAV
Price On My Head (Ft. The Weeknd) [Explicit]
Gesaffelstein &amp; The Weeknd - Lost In The Fire - Music Video
Gesaffelstein & The Weeknd
Lost In The Fire [Explicit]
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2018.
The Kardashians, Bella Hadid And Haim Just Won Halloween 2018
Bella Hadid And The Weeknd Had The Cutest Date Exploring New York City
Are Bella Hadid And The Weeknd Thinking About Eloping Together?
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd
Bella Hadid Shares Heartfelt Post Thanking Her 'Baby' The Weeknd For The Best Birthday

Trending Articles

Life
Tips For Boosting Your Mood This January
A YouTuber Landed A Date With James Charles By Sliding Into His Mentions
KJ Apa And Girlfriend Clara Berry Share A Cute Insight Into Their Romance
Lili Reinhart Fans Think She Wrote This Romantic Poem About Cole Sprouse
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Did The Weeknd Just Open Up About His Baby Plans With Bella Hadid?
Logan Paul Reveals His “Date” With Jake’s Ex Tana Mongeau Was A Prank
Get To Know YellowStraps
Get To Know: YellowStraps
Jake Paul Goes Fully Naked Online As Tana Mongeau Jokes About Filming A Sex Tape
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Noah Centineo Posted A Video Of Himself Showering With Girlfriend Alexis Ren