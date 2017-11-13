The Weeknd

People Think The Weeknd Is Moving On From Selena Gomez With Justin Bieber's Ex

The singer was spotted holding hands with Yovanna Ventura and rumours are flying.

Monday, November 13, 2017 - 10:21

Because there's no love triangle like a Hollywood love triangle, people are now convinced that The Weeknd is moving on from Selena Gomez with one of Justin Bieber's rumoured ex-girlfriends. 

The reports all kicked off after the singer was spotted at a party in Beverly Hills alongside Yovanna Ventura - who, at one point - was reported to be dating none other than Selena's on/off ex. 

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

For anyone who has somehow missed the drama concerning Selena and Justin; the former couple are said to have reunited after Selena called time on her ten-month long relationship with the Can't Feel My Face singer. 

That makes the odds of The Weeknd falling for Justin's ex pretty slim, but with Hollywood types tending to socialise together, mabye we shouldn't be ~too~ surprised that they've hit it off. 

[Getty]

Sparks are said to have flown at French Montana's birthday party, with a source telling Us Weekly: "The Weeknd was there hand in hand with Yovanna Ventura all night. They arrived together. They were holding hands.

"He was there for a solid two hours with her and everywhere they went they held hands." Another source added: "He was parading her around. He was trying to make it obvious that he was with someone. They were pretty affectionate and were together the entire night."

Getty

Well, love works in mysterious ways. Let us know your thoughts on this with a tweet over @MTVUK. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

