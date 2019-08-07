The Reason Bella Hadid And The Weeknd Have Reportedly Split For A Second Time

Bella Hadid and The Weeknd have reportedly ended their relationship after the couple found it difficult to make time for each other while remaining focused on their working commitments.

According to E! sources, the pair have made the difficult decision to split because their busy schedules had put a major “strain” on something that should have been fun and easy.

“They are in different places right now, physically and mentally. Bella is prepping for her fashion week commitments and Abel is working on his music and his upcoming acting debut."

The same source explained that the pair were basically living on “opposite times” meaning they couldn’t even pick the phone up and call each other without pencilling in a time and date that worked for both of them.

Even when they ~did~ find time to speak to each other, the conversations haven’t been sweet and simple: “They have been arguing a lot recently....[They] haven't spent quality time together in months."

The good news is that insiders haven’t ruled out a reconciliation in the future once both their schedules calm down a bit: “They hope to get back together at one point but for now are focusing on themselves and their projects."

Bella and Abel have split and reunited several times over the years so we’re feeling pretty confident they’ll manage to patch things up in the coming months. Only time will tell.