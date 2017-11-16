The Weeknd

The Weeknd And Bella Hadid Might Be Back Together Already

Well if Justin and Selena are doing it, why can't they?

Thursday, November 16, 2017 - 08:43

Just when we thought Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were the reunion of the century, it looks like The Weeknd also wanted in on the title with his ex Bella Hadid.

The Starboy singer was spotted leaving the model’s apartment earlier this week, not looking all that keen on being seen by the waiting paparazzi.

But it would seem this isn’t their first meeting since The Weekend, real name Abel Tesfaye, split from Selena, as a source tells E! that they’ve been ‘in contact’.

"Bella and Abel have been in contact since Abel and Selena split, but they are not back together.”

"Abel reached out to Bella asking to hang out and catch up, and she decided to see him and see where things go. She knows that if they don't date again, they can at least be good friends."

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid split back in November 2016.

It’s added that they ‘have fun’, so why wouldn’t they hang out?

"He has expressed to her that he loves her still, and they will always have a real connection," the source continued. "He also apologized for hurting her in the past."

Of course this would make for quite the dramatic end to 2017, after Selena also ran back into the arms of ex Bieber not long after her relationship with Abel ended.

