The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' Is The Biggest Single Of 2020 So Far

The Weeknd officially has the biggest single of 2020 so far with 'Blinding Lights'! The synth-laden track which recently gave the Canadian his first ever UK No.1 single tops today's list of the best-selling tracks from the first three months of this year.

'Blinding Lights' which heads up his latest album After Hours, which last week hit No.1 on the Official Albums Chart too, has so far clocked 698,000 chart sales including 75 million streams, according to Official Charts Company data, which combines physical, downloads and streaming equivalent sales.

Tones and I's 'Dance Monkey' comes in second with 672,000 chart sales and Lewis Capaldi's 'Before You Go' takes third place with 581,000 chart sales.

Check out the Top 10 Biggest Singles Of 2020 so far below and find out the full Top 40 featuring Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Stormzy and more over at OfficialCharts.com.