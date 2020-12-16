The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' Was MTV’s Most Played Video Of 2020

The Weeknd has come out on top of MTV's list of Top 10 global most played music videos of the year!

'Blinding Lights', which spent eight non-consecutive weeks atop The Official UK Singles Chart earlier this year, heads up the list which is based on cumulative on air music video plays from January 1st – December 4th, 2020.

Elsewhere in the list, Dua Lipa rounds off an incredible year as the only artist in our Top 10 to feature twice with her vids for 'Don't Start Now' and 'Break My Heart', and in a year with some incredible collabs, only two made the Top 10: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's 'Rain On Me' and Topic's 'Breaking Me' ft. A7S.

In no particular order, check out the Top 10 most played music videos across MTV international this year here…

2020 MTV Video Play Awards Top 10 Music Videos:

Full list in alphabetical order:

Doja Cat - 'Say So'

Drake - 'Toosie Slide'

Dua Lipa - 'Break My Heart'

Dua Lipa - 'Don't Start Now'

Harry Styles - 'Watermelon Sugar'

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande - 'Rain On Me'

SAINT JHN - 'Roses' (Imanbek Remix)

The Weeknd - 'Blinding Lights'

Tones & I - 'Dance Monkey'

Topic Ft. A7S - 'Breaking Me'