The Weeknd Double Tapped Bella Hadid’s Fire IG Post and We’re Confused

It looks like The Weeknd and Bella Hadid are offish, once again.

The former couple once dominated the Met Gala together looking all sorts of flames but sadly parted ways in 2016.

It was then that our boy Abel began dating Selena Gomez, although we all know how that one turned out. One word: Bieber.

Anyways, enough about the past, the future looks very promising for Abella fans as the pair are definitely giving all the signs that they’re an item again.

First of all they were spotted making out in Cannes earlier this summer and have been seen linking arms in Paris since then, although everything has been kept hush hush.

The Weeknd has had enough of that though as he makes things Instagram Official by liking one of the supermodel’s recent - and more sensual - posts.

Bella posted a bikini pic where she, obviously, looks absolutely incredible, with that body that is quite literally unbelievable.

The singer obviously agreed as he double tapped the pic himself, which had fans freaking out majorly in the comments.

“We see you Abel”, one fan said, while another quoted the iconic KUWTK phrase “Abel, you’re doing amazing sweetie.”

We couldn’t agree more. Please get married!

Words: Ross McNeilage