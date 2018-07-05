The Weeknd

The Weeknd Double Tapped Bella Hadid’s Fire IG Post and We’re Confused

Are they back together? Aren’t they?

Saturday, July 7, 2018 - 11:48

It looks like The Weeknd and Bella Hadid are offish, once again.

The former couple once dominated the Met Gala together looking all sorts of flames but sadly parted ways in 2016.

It was then that our boy Abel began dating Selena Gomez, although we all know how that one turned out. One word: Bieber.

WATCH THE WEEKND'S 'CALL OUT MY NAME' VIDEO BELOW...

View the lyrics
We found each other
I helped you out of a broken place
You gave me comfort
But falling for you was my mistake

I put you on top, I put you on top
I claimed you so proud and openly
And when times were rough, when times were rough
I made sure I held you close to me

So call out my name (call out my name)
Call out my name when I kiss you so gently
I want you to stay (want you to stay)
I want you to stay even though you don't want me
Girl, why can't you wait? (why can't you wait, baby?)
Girl, why can't you wait 'til I fall out of love?
Won't you call out my name? (call out my name)
Girl, call out my name, and I'll be on my way, and
I'll be on my—

I said I didn't feel nothing, baby, but I lied
I almost cut a piece of myself for your life
Guess I was just another pit stop
'Til you made up your mind
You just wasted my time

You were on top, I put you on top
I claimed you so proud and openly, babe
And when times were rough, when times were rough
I made sure I held you close to—

So call out my name (call out my name, baby)
So call out my name when I kiss you so gently
I want you to stay (I want you to stay)
I want you to stay even though you don't want me
Girl, why can't you wait? (girl, why can't you wait 'til I?)
Girl, why can't you wait 'til I fall out of loving?
Babe, call out my name (say call out my name, baby)
Just call out my name and I'll be on my way, girl
I'll be on my—

On my way, all the way
On my way, all the way, ooh
On my way, on my way, on my way
On my way, on my way, on my way
(On my)
Writer(s): Nicolas Jarr, Adam King Feeney, Abel Abraham Tesfaye Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Anyways, enough about the past, the future looks very promising for Abella fans as the pair are definitely giving all the signs that they’re an item again.

First of all they were spotted making out in Cannes earlier this summer and have been seen linking arms in Paris since then, although everything has been kept hush hush.

@backgriduk

The Weeknd has had enough of that though as he makes things Instagram Official by liking one of the supermodel’s recent - and more sensual - posts.

Bella posted a bikini pic where she, obviously, looks absolutely incredible, with that body that is quite literally unbelievable.

🖤🖤🖤

🖤🖤🖤

A post shared by 🦋 (@bellahadid) on

The singer obviously agreed as he double tapped the pic himself, which had fans freaking out majorly in the comments.

“We see you Abel”, one fan said, while another quoted the iconic KUWTK phrase “Abel, you’re doing amazing sweetie.”

We couldn’t agree more. Please get married!

Words: Ross McNeilage

