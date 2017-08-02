The Weeknd

The Weeknd Releases 'Reminder' Remix With A$AP Rocky and Young Thug

The all-new remix comes after the song's video receives four VMA nominations...

Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 16:00

The Weeknd has unleashed a killer remix for his hit single ‘Reminder’.

The ‘Starboy’ singer recruits rappers Young Thug and A$AP Rocky for the all-star remix, which features his original verse and chorus.

Young Thug opens the remix with a boastful verse about his water escapades with other rappers’ baby mamas, while Rocky closes the track with a fire verse that shouts out Jaden Smith’s hair before dismissing his own haters.

A$AP Rocky appeared in the original version’s video, which is nominated for an incredible four Moon Persons at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, including the coveted Video of the Year.

The Weekend is also nominated for Artist of the Year, bringing his total nominations this year to five(!) and tying him with the show's host Katy Perry.

Will Abel win his first VMA this year? We'll need to wait and see...

Until then, get into the remix below.

 

By Ross McNeilage

WATCH THE ORIGINAL 'REMINDER' VIDEO BELOW

