The Weeknd Teases Upcoming New Music on Instagram

We need to hear this now...

Wednesday, March 28, 2018 - 13:25

The Weeknd is one of the biggest artists in music today. In the space of just five short years, he's gone from being a critically acclaimed star on the outskirts of R&B to a streaming king with two US Number 1 albums and three US Number 1 singles to his name.

And now it looks like he's about to return. The 'Starboy' singer appears to be releasing new music this Friday.

WATCH THE WEEKND'S MUSIC VIDEO FOR 'SECRETS' HERE...

Taking to Instagram last night, the 'Can't Feel My Face' hitmaker amped up excitement among his fans by posting a screenshot of his messages from his friend and creative director La Mar with the words: "should we drop Friday? I'm indifferent to be honest".

Now, while this isn't the most official of comments, we are pretty sure that this is confirmation that he's back.

Not only that but it means that he's almost definitely releasing a brand new single within the next 48 hours.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bg2EyiHAVjx/?hl=en&taken-by=theweeknd

The Weeknd last released a lead single back in September 2016. 'Starboy' from Starboy saw the 'Love Me Harder' hitmaker not only team up with Daft Punk for a new sound but also top the Hot 100 and earn a new Double Platinum certification in the UK.

As it stands it is currently unclear as to who The Weeknd has been working with on his upcoming project.

Regardless of who he's been in the studio with though, we think that the star's new music will be magic.

Getty Images

The Weeknd never fails to impress all of us.

We cannot wait to hear what he's recorded

Words: Sam Prance

