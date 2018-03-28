The Weeknd Teases Upcoming New Music on Instagram

The Weeknd is one of the biggest artists in music today. In the space of just five short years, he's gone from being a critically acclaimed star on the outskirts of R&B to a streaming king with two US Number 1 albums and three US Number 1 singles to his name.

And now it looks like he's about to return. The 'Starboy' singer appears to be releasing new music this Friday.

View the lyrics Everybody here wants you

My love, my love

And I know that you want him too

My love, my love

I ask you what your heart desires

My love, my love

You tell me I'm the only one

My love, my love



It's a lie, a lie

I catch you every time

In your lust, your lust

Every time you close your eyes



I hear the secrets that you keep

When you're talking in your sleep

I hear the secrets that you keep, keep, keep

When you're talk, talking, talking

I hear the secrets that you keep

When you're talking in your sleep

I hear the secrets that you keep, keep, keep

When you're talk, talking, talking



You told me not to worry about

Those guys, those guys

You told me that you left it all behind

Behind



It's a lie, a lie

I catch you every time

In your lust, your lust

Every time you close your eyes



I hear the secrets that you keep

When you're talking in your sleep

I hear the secrets that you keep, keep, keep

When you're talk, talking, talking

I hear the secrets that you keep

When you're talking in your sleep

I hear the secrets that you keep, keep, keep

When you're talk, talking, talking



Wipe... the...

Lust from your eyes

I see that you're not mine

I can see the lust in your eyes

You can't hide it

You can't be the one

I realize, we're divided



I hear the secrets that you keep

When you're talking in your sleep

I hear the secrets that you keep, keep, keep

When you're talk, talking, talking

I hear the secrets that you keep

When you're talking in your sleep

I hear the secrets that you keep, keep, keep

When you're talk, talking, talking Writer(s): Roland Orzabal, George Canler, Henry Russell Walter, Peter Solley, Mike Skill, Dylan Wiggins, Wally Palamarchuk, Jimmy Marinos, Abel Tesfaye, Martin Daniel Mckinney Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

Taking to Instagram last night, the 'Can't Feel My Face' hitmaker amped up excitement among his fans by posting a screenshot of his messages from his friend and creative director La Mar with the words: "should we drop Friday? I'm indifferent to be honest".

Now, while this isn't the most official of comments, we are pretty sure that this is confirmation that he's back.

Not only that but it means that he's almost definitely releasing a brand new single within the next 48 hours.

The Weeknd last released a lead single back in September 2016. 'Starboy' from Starboy saw the 'Love Me Harder' hitmaker not only team up with Daft Punk for a new sound but also top the Hot 100 and earn a new Double Platinum certification in the UK.

As it stands it is currently unclear as to who The Weeknd has been working with on his upcoming project.

Regardless of who he's been in the studio with though, we think that the star's new music will be magic.

The Weeknd never fails to impress all of us.

We cannot wait to hear what he's recorded

