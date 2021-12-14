The Weeknd

The Weeknd's 'Save Your Tears' Was MTV’s Most Played Video Of 2021!

We’ve just revealed the 2021 MTV Video Play Awards featuring the music videos that got the most love on MTV globally this year…

Tuesday, December 14, 2021 - 12:00

The Weeknd has come out on top of MTV's most-played music videos of the year list for the second year in a row!

Last year he took the title with 'Blinding Lights' but 'Save Your Tears' saw the singer bag MTV's top globally played music video again for 2021, on the list which is based on cumulative on air music video plays from January 1st – December 9th, 2021. 

Elsewhere in the Top 20, 2021 breakthrough star Olivia Rodrigo landed three entries with 'deja vu', 'drivers license' and 'good 4 u', while Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI feature twice for 'Peaches' and 'WITHOUT YOU' respectively, plus together on their hit collab 'STAY'.

Check out the Top 20 most played music videos (in alphabetical order) across MTV international this year here…

2021 MTV Video Play Awards Top 20 Music Videos:

ATB, Topic, A7S - 'Your Love (9PM)'
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - 'Leave The Door Open'
Doja Cat - 'Kiss Me More' ft. SZA
Dua Lipa - 'We're Good'
Ed Sheeran - 'Bad Habits'
Harry Styles - 'Treat People With Kindness'
Joel Corry x RAYE x David Guetta - 'BED'
Justin Bieber - 'Peaches' ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
Kungs - 'Never Going Home'
Lil Nas X - 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)'
Maroon 5 - 'Beautiful Mistakes' ft. Megan Thee Stallion
Masked Wolf - 'Astronaut In the Ocean'
Olivia Rodrigo - 'deja vu'
Olivia Rodrigo - 'drivers license'
Olivia Rodrigo - 'good 4 u'
Riton x Nightcrawlers Ft. Mufasa & Hypeman - 'Friday'
The Kid LAROI - 'WITHOUT YOU'
The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber - 'STAY'
The Weeknd - 'Save Your Tears'
Tiësto - 'The Business'

Latest News

The Weeknd - Save Your Tears - Music Video
The Weeknd's 'Save Your Tears' Was MTV’s Most Played Video Of 2021!
MTV Unplugged: Bastille
Watch MTV Unplugged: Bastille Thurs 23rd November On MTV!
Get To Know: Beren Olivia
Get To Know: Beren Olivia
Meet Our MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2022 Shortlist...
Get To Know: Celina Sharma
Get To Know: Celina Sharma
Get To Know - Sad Night Dynamite
Get To Know: Sad Night Dynamite
Ed Sheeran - MTV EMA 2021
2021 EMAs | Watch The Performances!
Get To Know - Arrdee
Get To Know: ArrDee
Get To Know - Ayra Starr
Get To Know: Ayra Starr
Get To Know - Jelani Blackman
Get To Know: Jelani Blackman
Iain Stirling’s Dream Crib: The Glenlivet Distillery
Get To Know - Crystal Murray
Get To Know: Crystal Murray
Get To Know - Sam Ryder
Get To Know: Sam Ryder
Navos - Get To Know
Get To Know: Navos
Get To Know - AMARIA BB
Get To Know: AMARIA BB
Get To Know: Wet Leg
Get To Know: Wet Leg
Get To Know - Michael Aldag
Get To Know: Michael Aldag
Get To Know - Amber Mark
Get To Know: Amber Mark
Get To Know - Josie Proto
Get To Know: Josie Proto
KSI To Perform at the Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On Concert 2021
How To Watch The 2021 Blackpool Illuminations Virtual Switch-On

More From The Weeknd

The Weeknd - Save Your Tears - Music Video
The Weeknd's 'Save Your Tears' Was MTV’s Most Played Video Of 2021!
The Weeknd - Save Your Tears - Music Video
2021 MTV Video Play Awards | Top 20 Music Videos
The Weeknd - Die For You - Music Video
The Weeknd
Die For You
Post Malone & The Weeknd
One Right Now [Explicit]
Rosalía
LA FAMA (Ft. The Weeknd)
Swedish House Mafia &amp; The Weeknd - Moth To A Flame - Music Video
Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd
Moth To A Flame
The Weeknd - Take My Breath - Music Video
The Weeknd
Take My Breath
Belly, The Weeknd &amp; Young Thug - Better Believe - Music Video
Belly, The Weeknd & Young Thug
Better Believe [Explicit]
Doja Cat &amp; The Weeknd - You Right - Music Video
Doja Cat & The Weeknd
You Right [Explicit]
The Weeknd &amp; Ariana Grande - Save Your Tears Remix - Music Video
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande
Save Your Tears (Remix)
The Weeknd - Save Your Tears - Music Video
The Weeknd
Save Your Tears [Explicit]
The Weeknd - Blinding Lights - Music Video
The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' Was MTV’s Most Played Video Of 2020

Trending Articles

The Weeknd - Save Your Tears - Music Video
The Weeknd's 'Save Your Tears' Was MTV’s Most Played Video Of 2021!
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Life
Here's Why Celebs Are Holding Four Fingers Up In Their Selfies
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
13 Questions You've Always Wanted To Ask A Porn Star