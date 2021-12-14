The Weeknd's 'Save Your Tears' Was MTV’s Most Played Video Of 2021!

The Weeknd has come out on top of MTV's most-played music videos of the year list for the second year in a row!

Last year he took the title with 'Blinding Lights' but 'Save Your Tears' saw the singer bag MTV's top globally played music video again for 2021, on the list which is based on cumulative on air music video plays from January 1st – December 9th, 2021.

Elsewhere in the Top 20, 2021 breakthrough star Olivia Rodrigo landed three entries with 'deja vu', 'drivers license' and 'good 4 u', while Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI feature twice for 'Peaches' and 'WITHOUT YOU' respectively, plus together on their hit collab 'STAY'.

Check out the Top 20 most played music videos (in alphabetical order) across MTV international this year here…

2021 MTV Video Play Awards Top 20 Music Videos:

ATB, Topic, A7S - 'Your Love (9PM)'

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - 'Leave The Door Open'

Doja Cat - 'Kiss Me More' ft. SZA

Dua Lipa - 'We're Good'

Ed Sheeran - 'Bad Habits'

Harry Styles - 'Treat People With Kindness'

Joel Corry x RAYE x David Guetta - 'BED'

Justin Bieber - 'Peaches' ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Kungs - 'Never Going Home'

Lil Nas X - 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)'

Maroon 5 - 'Beautiful Mistakes' ft. Megan Thee Stallion

Masked Wolf - 'Astronaut In the Ocean'

Olivia Rodrigo - 'deja vu'

Olivia Rodrigo - 'drivers license'

Olivia Rodrigo - 'good 4 u'

Riton x Nightcrawlers Ft. Mufasa & Hypeman - 'Friday'

The Kid LAROI - 'WITHOUT YOU'

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber - 'STAY'

The Weeknd - 'Save Your Tears'

Tiësto - 'The Business'