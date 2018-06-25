The Witches Is Getting A Remake

If, like us, you were traumatised as a child by the big-screen adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Witches, get ready to crawl back behind the sofa, because it’s being remade. Anxiety-fuel, incoming!

Back To The Future director Robert Zemeckis is set to write and direct the new film, which will reportedly be a “darker” take on the subject material than the 1990 version. Yes… even darker. Pray for us.

Brilliantly, both The Shape of Water director Guillermo del Toro and Gravity director Alfonso Cuaron will be co-producing, making for quite the roster of talent behind this one.

Guillermo Del Toro had initially been slated to fill the director’s chair, only for scheduling issues to bring Zemeckis into the conversation.

Will we see an even more horrifying take on the Grand High Witch than Anjelica Huston’s bald-headed, claw-handed version? Frankly, we can’t conceive of it, but we’re ready to be proven wrong. Let the nightmares begin…

- By George Wales @georgewales85