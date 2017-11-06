5am Drops Visuals For ‘Only One’
2017 has been quite a year for buzzing artist 5am…
Monday, November 6, 2017 - 17:52
With a handful of show-stopping performances, a string of well-received releases including 'New Diddy' and 'Rose Gold', 5am returns with the visual for his new single ‘Only One’.
Having received some noteworthy nods from both industry influencers and top-tier media publications with previous releases, the ATL-based creative liberates the visual to his most promising drop to date. Directed by Mike of Iameye Photos, the video for 'Only One' accurately personifies the song's theme throughout the entire clip.
Words: Anil Rana
Online Edit: Zardine Collins
