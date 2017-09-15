The Wrap-Up

A First Look At Iykz's Brand New Single 'Beano'

Following up from his singles 'Clarity' featuring Hayley Cassidy and 'They Know (Wan Mo)' featuring Maleek Berry earlier this year, Iykz is back with his latest single 'Beano'.

Friday, September 15, 2017 - 16:34

Born and raised in Hackney, the rapper describes the track as "purely about my journey; I want people to know that I've been around and I've earned my stripes... I've been around the block and I want everyone to know about it", albeit he has no plans to steer away from the music scene anytime soon.

Produced by The Cratez (who have worked with the likes of Kevin Gates and Bryson Tiller), 'Beano' sees Iykz reflecting on his younger years as well as looking forward to what tomorrow will bring.

Check it out here.

