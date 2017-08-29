A$AP Rocky To Release New Album Before 2017 Is Over

A$AP MOB 's collaborative Cozy Tapes Vol.2: Too Cozy mixtape has only just dropped, but A$AP Rocky has confirmed he's still going to have a new solo album out before the end of the year.

With Rocky featuring in the newly released trippy D.R.A.M. visual for "Gillian" alongside Juicy J and the Too Cozy mixtape already on heavy rotation for many, the Pretty Mutha Fuc**r is almost inescapable. Speaking to Complex with the rest of the Mob present, when asked when we could expect his next project he replied with "A.S.A.P. It's about to drop." When asked whether we could expect something before the year is over he added: "Yeah, for sure. For sure."

The most prolific A$AP member released his debut album Long. Live. A$AP back in 2013 and followed that up with 2015's psychedelic tinged, At. Long. Last. A$AP. With Rocky's star consistently on the rise, not only in the rap scene but also in the fashion world, it'll be interesting to hear how these recent influences will percolate through to his music.

Words: Sophie O'Kelly

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan