Abi Ocia Releases Breathtaking New Track ‘Expo’
Following on from her absolutely incredible previous releases ‘Running’ and ‘Konfyt’, London based songstress Abi Ocia returns with her latest offering ‘Expo’.
Thursday, November 9, 2017 - 13:34
‘Expo’ once again highlights Abi’s ability to deliver her own distinct brand of powerful and captivating brand of soul, and is an emotionally charged return for the rising singer/songwriter. Produced by Mkulu, the percussion heavy track showcases Abi’s flawless vocals and incredible lyricism perfectly.
Words: Anil Rana
Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan
