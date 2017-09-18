ADP Unveils Jeremih And Ebenezer Assisted Debut Single ‘Good For Me’

Stepping out from the studio to introduce the world to his own brand of music, London-based producer/songwriter ADP releases his first single ‘No Good For Me’.

After producing countless hits for the likes of Krept & Konan and Yungen, ADP enlists the support of Jeremih and Ebenezer for his debut offering and it sure is nothing short of incredible. Serving up a R&B/club hybrid with an anthemic hook, ‘No Good For Me’ will undoubtedly be on heavy rotation in the months to come…

‘No Good For Me’ is now available to stream on Spotify here.

Words: Anil Rana

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan