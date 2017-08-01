AJ Tracey Is Back With New Single, 'Blacked Out'

AJ Tracey is back with fresh track, 'Blacked Out', details of a new EP and U.K. tour dates.

'Blacked Out' sees AJ's easy flow vibe perfectly with the two-step tinged, Sir Spyro produced track. As the first release from Tracey's upcoming 8-track 'Secure The Bag' EP, set to be released on October 6th, the single makes for a strong start in this latest AJ era.

Following up the EP release with a just announced 15-date U.K. tour, you can see if he's heading to a town near you and cop tickets this Friday, August 4, from 10 A.M.

Check out the 'Blacked Out' video below:

Words: Sophie O'Kelly

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan