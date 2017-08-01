The Wrap-Up

AJ Tracey Is Back With New Single, 'Blacked Out'

AJ Tracey is back with fresh track, 'Blacked Out', details of a new EP and U.K. tour dates.

Tuesday, August 1, 2017 - 16:17

AJ Tracey is back with fresh track, 'Blacked Out', details of a new EP and U.K. tour dates. 

'Blacked Out' sees AJ's easy flow vibe perfectly with the two-step tinged, Sir Spyro produced track. As the first release from Tracey's upcoming 8-track 'Secure The Bag' EP, set to be released on October 6th, the single makes for a strong start in this latest AJ era. 

Following up the EP release with a just announced 15-date U.K. tour, you can see if he's heading to a town near you and cop tickets this Friday, August 4, from 10 A.M.
Check out the 'Blacked Out' video below:

AJ Tracey - Blacked Out

Words: Sophie O'Kelly

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan

Latest News

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Where To Buy The Incredible Homeware In The House

Chloe Ferry's Ex Sam Scott Reveals He Very Nearly Died While Having Sex With Her During Ex On The Beach Romp

Rihanna in Valerian

Cara Delevingne Reveals Her Most Memorable Moments Of Rihanna BEHIND THE SCENES Of Valerian

Sia Has Signed A New Record Deal And Is Releasing A Christmas Album

10 Secrets We Are Despo For The Celebs In Celebrity Big Brother To Spill

Louis Tomlinson Shares His Thoughts On Justin Bieber Cancelling His Purpose Tour

Stephanie Davis Fears Her Ex Jordan Davies Will Seriously Expose Her On Celebrity Big Brother

Serena Williams Just Published The Most Empowering Essay For Black Women Equal Pay Day

10 Reasons Why Tomorrowland Is The Greatest Place On Earth

Big Little Lies IRL: MTV Visits Monterey, California

Valerian

Cara Delevingne and Dane Dehaan Reveal How They Filmed The Movie's Most Spectacular CGI Moments

Craig David Talks Ibiza Pool Parties, The Measure Of Success, And Going Back To His Music Roots

Jemma Lucy Is Set To Reveal All The Juicy Details On Her Fling With Cheryl's Ex Ashley Cole On Celebrity Big Brother

10 Of The Most Outlandish Things That Have Ever Come Out Of Jemma Lucy's Mouth

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Check Out The First Pics Of The Fancy AF House

What It's Really Like To Go On Roaccutane

Rita Ora Posts Hot Instagram Picture and Diplo Can't Keep His Cool

Love Island's Kem And Amber Talk Their Plans For A Showstopping Dream Wedding

What Gender Fluidity ISN'T

Deadpool 2

Deadpool 2: Here's Your First Look At New Character Domino

More From The Wrap-Up

Music

J Hus Unveils Powerful New Visuals For ‘Spirit’

Music

Sabrina Claudio Shares 'Belong To You'

Music

Snakehips Enlist Anne-Marie And Joey Bada$$ For 'Either Way'

Music

AJ Tracey Is Back With New Single, 'Blacked Out'

Music

Sza Drops Strong Video For 'Supermodel'

Music

JaJa Kisses Unveils Dreamy ‘Zoning’ Video

Music

Mahalia Debuts Hazy ‘Sober’ Visual

Music

Donae’O And Shola Ama Speak On Their FTSE Produced Collab,‘Work U Out’

Music

Conducta And Alyss Unite For UKG Banger ‘Come & Go’

Music

Jelani Blackman Releases New Track ‘One More Time’

Music

UK Artists Stand Together And Unite For #GrenfellLive

Music

Alex Who? Shares 'Summer In December'

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Did Love Island's Mike Thalassitis Just Drop A Major Hint He's Dating Caroline Flack?

Style

Sexy Harry Potter Themed Lingerie Is Now A Thing That You Can Buy

Celebrity

Jemma Lucy Is Set To Reveal All The Juicy Details On Her Fling With Cheryl's Ex Ashley Cole On Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity

Stephanie Davis Fears Her Ex Jordan Davies Will Seriously Expose Her On Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity

7 Reality TV Couples Who Were Down To Have Sex On TV

Celebrity

Chloe Ferry's Ex Sam Scott Reveals He Very Nearly Died While Having Sex With Her During Ex On The Beach Romp

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Has An Explanation For Why Her Lips Are Looking Bigger These Days

Celebrity

Love Island's Olivia Attwood Reveals What She'd Say If Chris Hughes Proposed

Celebrity

Kourtney Kardashian And Scott Disick Are Back On Track So Go Ahead And Breathe That Sigh Of Relief

Celebrity

Nathan Henry Denies He's Going On Celebrity Big Brother But We're Not Convinced

Music

Did Perrie Edwards Just Throw Shade At Gigi Hadid With This Subtle Lyric Change?

Celebrity

Rita Ora Posts Hot Instagram Picture and Diplo Can't Keep His Cool