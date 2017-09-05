AJ x Deno Are 'Coming For You'

AJ x Deno are the youngest duo gaining respect in the UK scene right now, and they're back with easy flow ‘Coming For You'.

The video features the boys’ performing at numerous festivals over the summer and compliments the carefree attitude that the tune exudes. Joining forces once again with production giants Team Salut (Rita Ora, Mr Eazi), AJ x Deno bounce off each other effortlessly with their cheeky raps and catchy melodies.

Having been championed previously by Stormzy and now Chris Brown the AJ x Deno story is pretty damn endearing. Deno (aged 14) grew a 100 thousand strong fanbase after uploading videos of himself singing on Instagram. While AJ (aged 16) picked up a loyal female following after releasing tracks independently. The two soon became friends and collaborators after meeting and freestyling for a crowd of 500 outside Stratford Westfield, and the rest is history.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rnnFEIRVe4k

Words: Sophie O'Kelly

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan