Alex Who? Shares 'Summer In December'

Following up from her debut single 'Dirty Little Secret' which was released back in March, Alex Who? follows up with 'Summer in December'.

The Dutch-Tanzanian musician showcases her sultry vocals over smooth production - the perfect combination to create a soulful vibe!

She also performed at Coachella this year, so be sure to keep an eye out for future material!

Have a listen to 'Summer in December' below:

Words: Sarah Malik

Online Edit: Ra'ed Khan